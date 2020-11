Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to set up four commercial courts in the state.

The decision has come on the recommendation of the Orissa High Court to establish the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) at four places.

The Law department has issued an official notification with regard to setting up of courts.

As per the notification, these Courts are going to be established at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, and Sambalpur. (ANI)