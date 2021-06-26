Odisha SAMS: How to Apply for Admissions to Class 11

The Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha has started the admission process for Class 11 through Student Academic Management System (SAMS). SAMS is an online portal that manages the admission process, administration, registration, and form fill-up for Class 11. Students can participate in the Class 11 admission process for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the Odisha SAMS portal.

All the students who have passed the Class 10 exam will have to register themselves on the SAMS website for availing user-id and password, before applying on the online Common Application Form (CAF). The online Common Application Form (CAF) will be available on the official portal www.samsodisha.gov.in. The application process will begin soon. Once, open students can follow these steps to apply –

Odisha SAMS 2021: Here’s how you can apply

Step 1: Visit the SAMS official website www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary School link under School and Mass Education tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the “New Student Registration”

Step 4: Enter your name, mobile number, email ID (optional) and click on the “Generate OTP” tab

Step 5: Validate the details by using the six-digit OTP that has been sent to the registered mobile number provided

Step 6: Enter the password and reconfirm the same. Now login to the SAMS application using the registered login credentials and proceed further.

Once the registration is done, an e-Space will be created for the applicant at the SAMS application portal. Candidates can log in to the e-Space and access the Common Application Form and complete the further admission tab. Once the admission is done, the link for attendance, timetable, different academic services, registration card, online examination form-fill, etc. will be made available for the students.

