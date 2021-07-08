Odisha Labourer Doesn't Need to Work For Wages Anymore, Thanks to YouTube

Isak Munda, a daily wage labourer from a small village in Sambalpur district, Odisha, has turned his life around, and how! The man who used to watch YouTube videos to distract himself from his hunger is now a creator on the platform, and is earning lakhs of rupees.

Isak's channel, 'Isak Munda Eating', has done so well on YouTube that he doesn't need to work for wages anymore, and has left his labour-intensive job. He first got the inspiration of creating his own channel when he saw one of his friends watching a food blog on YouTube. That's when he thought of doing something similar.

He borrowed some money to buy a smartphone and record his videos, and investment that would reap him amazing results in no time.

"I had taken a loan of Rs 3,000 to buy my first little smartphone to make videos. My first video has been viewed by more than 4.99 lakh people. I make videos about life in my poor household and village, showing what and how we eat. I am happy my videos are received so well by many. I am making a decent income now," said Munda in a statement to News18.

Munda started his channel in March 2020 and has since uploaded 356 videos of him describing his village life, the food he eats, and the overall lifestyle of his settlement in Sambalpur.

He has gained about 741,000 subscribers till date, and the number keeps increasing by the day. His wife, Sabita, is all praises for him and his hard work and says, "He once uploaded a video of the decrepit mud house we live in. Many people viewed it, and it brought us financial support from an organisation in Bhubaneswar to build a brick-and-cement house."

Isak's goal is to inform more and more people about the local traditions and customs of his village, along with highlighting the issues they face on a daily basis.

(With inputs from News18).

