Odisha govt announces Rs 6 crore cash for Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat

CM Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 6 crore cash reward for Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat. (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday announced Rs 6-crore cash reward for Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat.

He has also been offered Group a government job.

Bhagat who hails from the state had clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 in badminton and won a gold medal for the country in Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India had sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both of which were represented by India. (ANI)