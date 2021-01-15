Odisha farmers to join protesters in Delhi against farm laws

Representative image
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): Under the banner of a farmer union -- Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) -- nearly 1,000 farmers from Odisha to join the ongoing protest of Sanyukta Kishan Morcha at the Delhi border.

"More than 500 Nava Nirman Kishan Sangathan members started their journey on January 15 by bus from Bhubaneswar. Another 500 farmers will proceed by train today. By January 21, more than 2,000 farmers will join Sanyukta Kishan Morcha at Delhi border to support them in the fight against new farm laws," NKS convener Akshay Kumar told ANI.

Odisha farmers have collected the funds by themselves to defray the cost of their journey to Delhi. The farmers are demanding that the minimum support prices (MSP) be guaranteed by the government by an Act and withdrawal of newly-enacted farm laws.

Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

