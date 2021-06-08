Odisha CM directs reviews Covid situation, emphasises on advance preparatory measures for possible third wave

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state and emphasised on the advance preparatory measures for the possible third wave of the pandemic.

During the review meeting with senior government officials and district collectors, Patnaik said, "Even though the situation has improved in the state, we are still not completely free from the effects of the second wave, so with the advent of various festivals, we need to be more vigilant."

The Chief Minister also directed the senior officials to be prepared well and to ensure appropriate Paediatric COVID care in the state in view of the possible third wave. He suggested the preparation should be made in advance as per the recommendations of the Technical Task Force Committee set up in anticipation of the third wave.

Emphasising on the protection of the children from the impact of the third wave, Patnaik said, "It highly essential to take every necessary step and need to set up special COVID medical facilities for the children."

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to increase the daily vaccination to 3 lakh from the existing 1.5 lakh in the state.

In the meeting, PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, stated as many as 1,114 doctors and 1,036 health workers will be trained in paediatrics care from community health centres to medical colleges level to treat the children infected with Covid. (ANI)