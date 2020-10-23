Odisha begins preparation of database of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccine

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday has started preparing a data base of healthcare workers and anganwadi workers, who will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision has been taken by the State Health and Family Welfare Department following the indication from the Centre.

"It is anticipated that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available and the Government of India has communicated for preparedness for introduction of new vaccine and creation of a data base of healthcare workers (HCW) in both government and private health settings," said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Odisha, PK Mohapatra in a letter to President of Indian Medical Association (Odisha), President AYUSH and Nursing Association, Paramedic workers Association and the Private Hospital Owners Association in the State.

Mohapatra has asked all the associations for enrolling the healthcare workers in a database by October 29.

In a separate letter, Mohapatra has asked the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department to furnish a database of all anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors and child development project officers (CDPOs) by October 25. (ANI)