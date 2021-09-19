Odette leftover to pack a windy, rainy wallop as it clips Newfoundland

Newfoundland finds itself in the path of another tropical system, or what's left of it anyway.

Odette, which achieved tropical storm status on Friday, is now post-tropical, with its remnant moisture expected to be picked up by a cold front Sunday. The storm now exhibits the characteristics of a strong fall storm that produces strong northerly winds and heavy rain.

Its trajectory looks to remain just south of Newfoundland, but will still bring considerable impact to the eastern part of the island, particularly the Avalon and Burin peninsulas, where rainfall and wind warnings are in effect. For more on the timing and impacts of Odette's remnants, read below.

SUNDAY: RAIN, WIND TO INTENSIFY, STORM SURGE ALSO EXPECTED

The first impacts have begun Sunday morning, as showers associated with the sharp cold front are crossing the Atlantic region and into the afternoon, including in Newfoundland. The front will interact with the moisture from the post-tropical storm to enhance the rainfall over southeastern portions of the island late afternoon and into the overnight hours.

OdetteRain

An area of rain associated directly with the storm is forecast to produce 40-75 mm, with the possibility of 90 mm through Monday morning over southeastern most portions of Newfoundland. If the higher amounts materialize, some local flash-type flooding may occur in prone areas.

A second area of heavy rainfall with persistent thunderstorms is extending along the cold front from the southwestern coast into central Newfoundland Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to 60 mm are possible in this band.

The rain is expected to ease to showers overnight or early Monday morning.

Strong northerly wind gusts of 80-100 km/h are likely, with coastal gusts to 120 km/h over the southern Avalon Peninsula beginning in the evening. The winds will begin to diminish late overnight and early Monday morning. There is the potential for the winds to damage trees and weakened infrastructure in the aftermath of Hurricane Larry. This could lead to additional power interruptions.

OdetteWinds

Storm surge is also anticipated, but unlike Larry, will not be quite as potent. Along the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia, waves could reach 2-3 metres Sunday morning. The waves are expected to subside overnight.

As the storm enters the southern Grand Banks, heavy wave action accompanying the winds can be expected along northeast-facing coasts in eastern Newfoundland. Waves of 2-3 metres will reach the south coast of Newfoundland Sunday evening, and then increase to 3-5 metres along the east coast of the Avalon Peninsula overnight Sunday into Monday. These waves are expected to gradually subside Monday night.

As well, there will be some minor influence in Nova Scotia's weather with gusty northerly winds today - gusts up to 60 km/h are expected in eastern Cape Breton. Some enhanced rainfall totals of around 20 to 40 mm is likely over eastern Nova Scotia.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates on post-tropical storm Odette's impact in Newfoundland.