Odell Beckham Jr. believes chemistry with Baker Mayfield will be 'scary'

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be a good team for the first time in forever, and with the potential that comes from Baker Mayfield throwing passes to Odell Beckham Jr., it’s not hard to see why.

Beckham put on a show at training camp on Friday, making this one-handed catch off a Mayfield pass and practicing one-handed grabs.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. practicing one-handed catches on the JUGs pic.twitter.com/2sgbNXpvmG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 2, 2019

But there was one catch that Beckham didn’t make, as he detailed to Cleveland.com.

“I feel like I should make that catch,’’ he said. “He puts it in a good enough place, I should make that catch, and that was the first time we did it. That’s the stuff that comes with practice. Once you get on the same page, I just feel like it’s going to be scary.’’

Viral social media clips don’t often tell the whole story, but Beckham looks scary enough in those videos. Plus, he is just starting to develop chemistry with Mayfield after coming over from the New York Giants.

A fiery combo

It will be interesting to see how this duo develops. Mayfield is not one to hold his emotions back, as Beckham has found out already.

Odell Beckham joked about Baker screaming at the WRs: “I hate being yelled at.” In seriousness, “when you have a QB like Baker, you want to work for him” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 2, 2019

And Beckham’s personality has been well-documented as well. The Giants dealt the 26-year-old despite his talent; he has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in four of his five seasons. Eli Manning said that since the trade, he hasn’t spoken much with the 26-year-old Beckham, who has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in four of his five seasons.

Perhaps it will help Beckham to join an up-and-coming Browns team that went 7-8-1 last season but finished on the upswing with Mayfield emerging as the franchise quarterback.

Could everything find a way to go south because ... well, it’s the Browns? Absolutely.

But there is hope in Cleveland for the first time in awhile, and the Baker-Odell connection could spark a long-awaited franchise turnaround.

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. will look to develop a dangerous chemistry in Cleveland. (Getty Images)

