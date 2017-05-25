Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon miss Giants OTAs

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, New York Giants' Odell Beckham smiles before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on Beckham Jr.'s contract, the team announced Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- The New York ended their first week of voluntary organized team activities missing two of their biggest stars - wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.

The workout Thursday was fourth of the week, and Beckham missed them all. The team did not say whether Vernon missed all four, but the veteran who signed an $85 million contract in the offseason last year wasn't there Thursday, the only day workouts were open to the media.

The only other player missing was third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, who hinted since the end of last season that he may take time away from football.

While coach Ben McAdoo said he wanted all his players at the workouts, he said he would coach the ones there.

