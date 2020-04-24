Odell Beckham Jr. goes off on Twitter after ESPN showed fight with kicking net during NFL draft

Odell Beckham Jr. made a very brief appearance in ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The former New York Giants wide receiver wasn’t happy about it.

Beckham, who spent his first six seasons in the league with the Giants before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the start of last season, sounded off on the network in a series of tweets on Thursday night, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before the Giants selected former Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick, ESPN aired a package highlighting the team’s recent struggles — most notably that they have made the playoffs just once in the past eight seasons.

In that, ESPN included the famous clip of Beckham fighting, and losing to, a kicking net on the sidelines in 2016.

Kicking net: 1

Odell: 0 pic.twitter.com/SSjsOwZmKf — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 25, 2016

While ESPN’s use of the clip had absolutely nothing to do with him, but rather the team’s struggles as a whole, Beckham still took great offense.

I love how many positives things we could be showing during these times and especially during the draft where these young men are at their dream stage. Yet y’all still like to use one moment of me and the kickin net!!! 😂😂 this world is hilarious ! That shxts really sad — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

Allllllll the moment and memories !! Yet that’s what we choose to do and show. Lol a fair representation of how sad shxt really is. 😂😂😂 how bout don’t use me at alll! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

Don’t even make no sense. The draft got nothin to do wit me. I got nothin to do wit the Giants (luv y’all and thank u for everything) but anyways . It’s funny how “I ain’t shxt” yet I be one of the only people to be on every montage and every other segment when u need a headline — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

He did pause mid-rant to congratulate Thomas on making it to the NFL.

Story continues

And big congrats to @allforgod_55 !! Best of luck in your career homie! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

But then got right back to it.

It’s just a funny world we live in 😂😂😂 sad yet funny. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

I guess u can laugh at it when u see it for what it really is... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

Can’t do anything but laugh at this point. I know who I am. Stay tryna disrespect me. Stay tryna down me. Stay wanting me to be something im not. 😂😂😂😂 give it up!! Anyways I’m done there no winning a battle against a barrel of ink https://t.co/PWvVqhhkO8 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants kneels in front of the kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: