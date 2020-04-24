Odell Beckham Jr. goes off on Twitter after ESPN showed fight with kicking net during NFL draft

Ryan YoungWriter
Yahoo Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. made a very brief appearance in ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The former New York Giants wide receiver wasn’t happy about it.

Beckham, who spent his first six seasons in the league with the Giants before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the start of last season, sounded off on the network in a series of tweets on Thursday night, too.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Before the Giants selected former Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick, ESPN aired a package highlighting the team’s recent struggles — most notably that they have made the playoffs just once in the past eight seasons. 

In that, ESPN included the famous clip of Beckham fighting, and losing to, a kicking net on the sidelines in 2016. 

While ESPN’s use of the clip had absolutely nothing to do with him, but rather the team’s struggles as a whole, Beckham still took great offense. 

He did pause mid-rant to congratulate Thomas on making it to the NFL. 

But then got right back to it.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants kneels in front of the kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/baltimore/" data-ylk="slk:Baltimore Ravens">Baltimore Ravens</a> in the fourth quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants kneels in front of the kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2016, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back