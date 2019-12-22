Odell Beckham Jr. throws helmet in frustration, yells at Freddie Kitchens
It's no secret Odell Beckham Jr. is not happy in Cleveland.
The wide receiver let his frustrations show after the Browns failed to convert a two-point attempt during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Odell Beckham didn't look very pleased with Freddie Kitchens on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/ypRj5da1Zy
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2019
Beckham scored a three-yard touchdown reception and was visibly upset when Baker Mayfield's pass slipped through the hands of Ricky Seals-Jones.
After the failed play — OBJ threw his helmet towards the bench and had some heated words for his head coach, Freddie Kitchens.
His mood was a perfect match for the grinch cleats he was wearing.
On a scale of 1-Cindy Lou Who rate @obj's holiday spirit pic.twitter.com/HdVHcWTIlf
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 22, 2019