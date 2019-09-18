Odell Beckham Jr. signs with watch company – and it's one many of us can actually afford

Odell Beckham Jr. raised a stir in Week 1 when he wore a Richard Mille watch with a retail price of almost $200,000 on the field during the Cleveland Browns’ game with the Tennessee Titans.

Beckham upped the ante on Monday night, wearing another Richard Mille – and this one was an exclusive, only one-of-10, handcrafted timepieces that sells for over $2 million.

This time, though, he only wore the watch in warmups.

On Wednesday, a watch maker announced that it has signed Beckham as one of its new “icons.”

And a lot of us regular folk can afford this line.

Watch me now: Timepiece brand Daniel Wellington announced a partnership with Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Daniel Wellington, a relatively new brand founded by Swedish entrepreneur Filip Tysander, posted on Twitter that Beckham is the newest face of the line.

And guess what? Their most expensive men’s model is $199.

The timing of this is interesting: in the video clip below, Beckham has his once-signature blond curls; he cut his hair over the summer, debuting his current Caesar cut at the ESPYs on July 10, so it appears he may have had the deal in place with Daniel Wellington even as he was rocking the high-ticket Richard Milles.

If Daniel Wellington is bothered, it isn’t showing it; after unveiling Beckham as the company’s newest icon, the company tweeted, “We are so proud to work with [Beckham], who besides from being an amazing athlete clearly loves watches. If we’re his second choice after a six-figure watch, we’re happy.”

Making an entrance! We’re thrilled to announce that @obj is joining #DanielWellington as one of our new Icons. #OdellBeckhamJr pic.twitter.com/SaAj6cqr8w — Daniel Wellington (@itisDW) September 18, 2019

