Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr.’s much-anticipated decision has been made.

Beckham is signing a with the Baltimore Ravens deal, the wide receiver and Ravens announced Sunday. Beckham and the Ravens have agreed in principle on a one-year contract. The deal will be worth up to $18 million, per multiple reports.

Beckham was the most sought-after free agent available. Multiple contending teams were interested. The New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams were also believed to be a favorites to land Beckham. But it’s the Ravens that ultimately won out.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has 56 career receiving touchdowns.

The ninth-year wide receiver is reportedly medically cleared after knee surgery. Beckham tore his ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, his second time tearing his ACL in his left knee. Beckham also tore his ACL in Oct. 25, 2020.

Beckham’s amassed 531 catches, 7,367 receiving yards and 56 touchdown catches in 96 career regular-season games.

The Raven are Beckham’s third team in two seasons and his fourth club overall. He played five years with the New York Giants after being taken 12th overall in the 2004 draft. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Beckham had a turbulent stint in Cleveland and was released midway through the 2021 season. He then signed with the Rams and helped them secure a Super Bowl. He tallied 21 catches, 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Beckham won the 2014 offensive rookie of the year award, and in 2016, he became the fastest player in NFL history to 3,500 yards. Beckham isn’t as explosive as he was before his knee injuries, but he proved last year that he’s still a very capable wide receiver.

