Odell Beckham Jr. scores 3rd TD with Rams after collecting zero with Browns before release

The jury's still out on whether Odell Beckham Jr. is the answer the Los Angeles Rams need.

But four games in, the move from Cleveland to Los Angeles sure looks like a win for Beckham. The Rams receiver lined up as a starter for Monday's NFC West showdown against the the Arizona Cardinals. He scored the game's first touchdown on a red-zone slant from Matthew Stafford.

The score marked Beckham's third straight game with a touchdown since joining the Rams in Week 10. In six games with the Cleveland Browns prior to his midseason release, Beckham tallied a grand total of zero touchdowns in 2021.

Odell Beckham Jr. is finding the end zone again with the Rams. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

In fact, he's almost halfway to his career touchdown total catching balls from Baker Mayfield. In 29 games over the course of two-plus seasons with the Browns, Beckham scored seven receiving touchdowns while adding another on the ground. For comparison's sake, Beckham scored 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the New York Giants prior to his trade to Cleveland.

To be fair, Beckham has yet to flash the game-breaking ability with the Rams that made him a three-time Pro Bowler in New York. Prior to Monday's game, he'd tallied nine catches for 127 yards and two scores in three games with the Rams — not exactly a Pro Bowl pace. And the Rams were 1-2 entering Monday since Beckham joined the team.

But after failing to make much of an impact of any kind in Cleveland amid reported chemistry issues with Mayfield, he's finding the end zone again in Los Angeles. And that's a win for OBJ.