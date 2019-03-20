Odell Beckham Jr. says he's 'goin dark' for a few days in now-deleted Instagram post

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. needs some time to think about things. Beckham posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday in which he said he was going to step away the next couple days and “re-evaluate some of the things in my life.”

Beckham has since deleted the post. According to Cleveland.com, the post featured a solid black picture with the following message from Beckham:

“P.S.A. I love you all so much, for the ones that follow and support I thank u all for that. I’m takin an emotional, mental, physical/ blah blah blah vacation . I appreciate the love honestly but at this moment for the next couple of days I’m goin dark. I won’t be around , phone is gone, with all due respect, please don’t text/ call / FaceTime unless it’s of the utmost importance . I really need some time to vibe and just get away, process, reevaluate some of the things in my life, as much has changed for me recently. I’m doin amazing thanks for askin!!! Im really just tryin to get everything together and gather all my thoughts so I can take the next steps in my life to be the very very very best me moving forward . God bless u all and again thanks for the love and support, I will see u soon.... Always LUVVVVV (peace emojis).”

The 26-year-old Beckham was traded from the New York Giants to the Browns on March 12. While Beckham was initially unsure about the move, he seemed to embrace his new surroundings. He posted two pictures of himself on Instagram in a Browns jersey, and another in which he used the hashtag #DawgPound.

Beckham also made sure to thank Giants fans in another post, telling them he had “mixed emotions and feelings.”

If Beckham’s now deleted post is to be believed, he’ll spend a few days off the grid to decompress. It probably won’t be long before he re-emerges on social media feeling refreshed.

Odell Beckham Jr. needs some time to think. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While being traded was probably a hard pill to swallow, Beckham finds himself in a much better situation heading into the 2019 season. The Giants won just five games in 2018. With Eli Manning on his last legs as a passer, the team isn’t expected to contend next season.

The Browns, on the other hand, won seven games and look like a major threat in the AFC North. Baker Mayfield showed plenty of promise under center, while Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry gave the Browns some legitimate weapons.

With Beckham in the picture, the Browns offense is much scarier. Change can be tough, but any concerns Beckham has about next season can be quickly erased if the Browns get off to a hot start in 2019.

