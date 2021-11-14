Odell Beckham Jr. posts letter thanking Cleveland after joining Rams

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleveland Browns tenure has been officially over for several days, and it did not end particularly well.

Beckham's two and half seasons in Cleveland had their moments, but were ultimately defined by missed connections with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the constant sense that the Browns' passing offense was less than the sum of its parts. The Browns finally waived Beckham at his request on Monday, leading to his hitting free agency on Tuesday.

One foray into free agency later, Beckham has joined the Los Angeles Rams and is now saying goodbye to his old home with a seemingly handwritten letter:

For those of you do who do not have the eyesight, resolution or patience to read Beckham's handwriting, here it is typed out:

Believeland

So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my Journey.

I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My Goal was always to help Bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest Fans Ever. DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing my so much LOVE!

Mr. and Mrs. Haslem I thank you for giving me an opportunity to be a member of your Great Organization.

To the entire Browns Front Office, support staff, and Organization, THANK YOU for everything that you have done for my family and I. I appreciate you more than you ever will know.

Love to all my Coaches and Teammates, it was an honor and a privilege to have taken the field with you and to call you all my Family.

Yall boys are 4 lifers with me !!! Mean that from my Soul.

My Brother Juice

We have been blessed to have played together at the highest Levels. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best man and player That I can be. You're Truly a Gift from GOD.

I know Gods Plan Never Fails With LOVE and Gratitude.

OBJ

Beckham doesn't specifically mention many acquaintances — only Browns owner Jimmy Haslem, his wife Dee and wide receiver Jarvis Landry make the cut — but the letter seems gracious enough.

Beckham is set to make his Rams debut on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers, and not a moment too soon after Robert Woods' season-ending injury. How he performs on the Rams figures to weigh heavily on how his Browns divorce is seen in the future.