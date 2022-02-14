Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

odell beckham

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first.

After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.

Wood is due any day now with the couple's first child together but made sure to be on hand for Beckham Jr.'s first appearance in the Super Bowl.

Wood and Beckham Jr. announced that they were expecting back in November with a series of black and white snaps. The photos revealed Wood's growing baby bump as Beckham Jr. cradles her from her behind. All smiles, the couple matched in blazers for the intimate images.

Beckham Jr. and Wood have kept their relationship fairly private, sharing minimal photos together on social media. They were first linked in November 2019 when the model celebrated the football player's birthday, and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ahead of the game, when asked about the possibility of Wood giving birth over Super Bowl weekend, Beckham Jr. said he planned to be there when his son enters the world.

"I don't need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,'' he said, per The New York Post. "I think God has a different plan. I don't need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I'm on watch."

Beckham Jr. added, according to the Associated Press, "Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I'm on call. I'm on watch. I'm on standby."

Late in the second quarter of Sunday's game, an injured Beckham Jr. left the field after attempting to catch a pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Beckham Jr. rolled to the ground apparently in pain as the play was whistled dead and was later helped to the sidelines.

After briefly entering the medical tent, Beckham Jr. made his way to the locker room shortly before halftime. His team initially labeled him as questionable to return before ruling him out for the game.

It is unclear what injury Beckham Jr. sustained on the play.