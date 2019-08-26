Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) returns to team portion of Browns practice after almost 3 weeks

After being limited in practice for almost three weeks due to an unspecified hip injury, Odell Beckham Jr. took the next step in his return on Monday.

‘It’s good to have him back out’

Beckham took part in padded team drills for the first time since August 6; since that time he’s been only doing individual drills.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was glad to see Beckham progressing.

“It’s good to have him back out,” Kitchens said. “We’ve been working on the side with him on other things. It’s just a natural progression, so it’s good to have him back out.”

Kitchens isn’t worried about trying to make up for lost time between Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying the two have been working together.

“[Beckham is] a smart guy and he’s coming along,” Kitchens said.

Assuming there are no setbacks, Beckham should be good to go for Cleveland’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to team drills on Monday. (AP)

