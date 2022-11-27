Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off plane after reportedly 'coming in and out of consciousness' before flight

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane Sunday after the flight crew reportedly observed him "coming in and out of consciousness," according to Miami-Dade police.

The crew feared Beckham was seriously ill after trying to wake him to put on his seatbelt, and that his condition would worsen during the flight, so they called for police and a fire crew. Beckham reportedly would not leave the flight when asked by the crew, leading to the entire plane being evacuated. Beckham left the plane without incident when police arrived, per the statement.

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

American Airlines issued a statement to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirming a person was removed from an airplane Sunday for ignoring the flight crew and refusing to put on their seat belt. American Airlines did not name Beckham in the statement.

NFL free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Miami flight bound for LAX this morning. American Airlines confirmed a customer was removed in this statement to @YahooSports: pic.twitter.com/p0MYHaE0X3 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 27, 2022

Beckham's attorney released a statement late Sunday saying Beckham was sleeping, which is why he did not comply with the flight crew at first. Beckham eventually woke up and reportedly stated he would comply, but was told it was too late. Beckham's attorney blamed an "overzealous flight attendant" who, "wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight" for the disturbance.

Beckham's attorney also called the incident "unnecessary."

A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

The flight was reportedly going from Miami to Los Angeles, but Beckham was taken off the plane before it departed.

Early Sunday, Beckham sent out multiple cryptic tweets suggesting something out of the ordinary happened to him.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

He did not go into detail about what happened. Multiple videos from the airport appear to show Beckham walking through the terminal with police.

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of a flight in Miami, causing a delay after OBJ refused to leave, per @AndySlater



🎥: @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/AVZLsMgngo — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 27, 2022

Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this. pic.twitter.com/OxwQ5k8Sjz — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) November 27, 2022

Beckham was not detained or cited for the incident, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Beckham is still a free agent after sustaining an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham is drawing interest from a number of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham was expected to visit with teams during the week. It's unclear whether Sunday's incident, or a possible Beckham illness, will prevent him from making those visits.