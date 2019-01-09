Odell Beckham Jr. draws PETA's ire — and a jab at his injury history — after zoo video

Odell Beckham Jr. spent the first weekend of his offseason eating fruit bars with Vali the chimpanzee, cuddling monkeys and playing football with tigers.

As with everything the New York Giants wide receiver does, the antics didn’t go unnoticed. Now the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is speaking out and taking shots at the five-year pro.

Beckham swings by the zoo

Beckham shared multiple Instagram posts Saturday of his day with zoo animals and shared a compilation video on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram My guyyyyyy @therealtarzann thank u for the experience bruddaaa!!! A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 6, 2019 at 11:35am PST

The post tagged Mike Holston, aka “The Real Tarzan,” whose Instagram account says he is in animal rights and conservation. He shared a video from the same day of him playing tug-of-war with a tiger and tagged Myrtle Beach Safari.

PETA issues statement

PETA Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet distributed a media release Tuesday taking aim at the “notorious roadside zoo.”

“These sensitive and much-abused animals belong with their families in nature, not pimped out as props by shameless roadside zoos,” the statement reads. “We’re sure that Odell Beckham Jr. had no idea that the sleazy safari park where this young chimpanzee is kept has a lengthy record of violating federal law and uses great apes and big-cat cubs in cheap publicity stunts like this.”

Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari features four T.I.G.E.R.S (The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species) tour options where visitors can get up close and personal with more than 130 animals that includes 60 big cats. PETA and the Humane Society have lodged complaints over the years against the business, which is licensed by the USDA, and PETA has it blacklisted.

Doc Antle, the safari’s director, told WFAN.com that the facility has been investigated, but never cited for federal violations.

“This is not a backyard zoo,” Antle told the station. “This is a really magnificent, wonderful place.”

Antle has spoken out against keeping large animals as pets in the past, noting that “warm and fuzzy” does give people a false comfort level. In 1982 he founded the Rare Species Fund to help endangered wildlife around the world.

PETA takes jab at Beckham

Back to Beckham. Not only did PETA reprimand him for the video and his involvement with the animals, it also sent a little jab his way to get the point across.

“These encounters are incredibly dangerous, and PETA urges everyone — including Beckham, who certainly doesn’t want another injury — to steer clear of cruel facilities that exploit animals,” PETA wrote in its statement.

Beckham missed the final four games of the season with a lingering leg injury as the Giants missed the playoffs for a second consecutive winter. He missed all but four games in 2017 with a broken ankle in his only season without reaching 1,000 receiving yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in trouble with PETA after playing football with big cats in South Carolina. (Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

