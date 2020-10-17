Report: Odell Beckham Jr. cleared to play Sunday after second COVID test comes back negative

The Cleveland Browns will have Odell Beckham Jr. when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Beckham turned in a second negative COVID-19 test, and is cleared to play in Sunday’s game, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham was sent home by the team Thursday due to an illness. Beckham had not tested positive for coronavirus at the time, but the team sent him home just to be safe. Beckham reportedly tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday’s test, but the team told Beckham to remain home again Friday.

Friday’s test also came back negative, resulting in the team clearing Beckham for Sunday’s game. While Beckham did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday, he was able to attend virtual meetings while he was away.

In five games, Beckham has caught 21 passes for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Browns dealing with a number of injuries in Week 6

Getting Beckham back in time for Week 6 is huge, but the Browns still may be shorthanded when they take on the Steelers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry are questionable for the contest due to chest and rib injuries. Mayfield was able to get in a full practice Friday despite the issue, leaving some optimism he’ll play against the Steelers. Landry was limited in practice Friday, making it tough to know if he’ll suit up Sunday.

On top of that, the Browns will be without safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Karl Joseph, guard Wyatt Teller and linebacker Jacob Phillips for the contest.

More from Yahoo Sports: