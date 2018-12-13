Odell Beckham Jr. believes things will 'fall into place' for Giants to make playoffs

New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sees his squad going 8-8 and making the playoffs.

Beckham missed last week’s game with a bruised quad and his status for Sunday is uncertain. That didn’t stop him from asserting to Newsday’s Tom Rock on Thursday that the Giants would win out with some help from up above.

Beckham believes divine plan leads to playoffs

Beckham remembered back to when the Giants were 1-7 and he said he felt like the team would win out.

“It wasn’t me just throwing those words around,” he said.

The team is 4-1 since then and with three weeks to play Beckham still thinks the Giants will get into the playoffs at 8-8.

“I just feel like He’s got a plan and it’s all going to fall together,” Beckham said. “Whoever needs to lose, and this and that all the other pieces that need to fall into place, I feel like they’re going to fall into place and we’re going to be in the spot that we want to be in.”

Odell thinks there is a divine plan to get the Giants into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/eqP9jy2mkJ — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 13, 2018





What winning out entails

New York is 1.5 games back of the sixth and final NFC playoff spot. The Giants will first host the Tennessee Titans (7-6), a team also battling to stay alive, and hit the road to play the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

The big circle is on the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys in the Meadowlands. Dallas (8-5) held New York off, 20-13, in September and could have its playoff spot clinched as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Odell Beckham Jr. still believes the New York Giants are bound for the playoffs. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

How the Giants get in

The New York Times playoff simulator has the Giants making the playoffs in less then 1 percent of its scenarios based on 14 weeks of games. If the Giants win out, it still places it at only 4 percent of the scenarios.

If the Giants are to make it, the most likely path is two losses down the stretch by the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins and the Eagles; and a loss by the Packers.

And that is only if they win out.

That’s a lot of pieces to fall.

