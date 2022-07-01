An Ode To The Unadulterated Joys Of Being An Out-Out Girl

Habiba Katsha
·6 min read
(Photo: Marko Geber via Getty Images)
(Photo: Marko Geber via Getty Images)

(Photo: Marko Geber via Getty Images)

You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside,” Beyonce sings in her latest release, Break My Soul. And, believe me, no one understands this concept more than an out-out girl. If you think you go out, try tagging along with us next time.

Concerts? We’re there. House parties? We’re there. BBQs? We’re there. As the label might suggest, being an out-out girl means that most of your free-time is spent in the streets. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate spending downtime indoors, but there’s something about being out-out that makes me feel alive.

If you know, you know – being out-out is the pinnacle of our being.

This started young. I’ve always taken a likening to social gatherings. In primary school, I loved a birthday party or going to the cinema with friends. Being a social butterfly came naturally to mini me. This continued into secondary school, only by then I had more freedom to go to my friends’ houses on the weekend, from where we’d head out-out whenever we could.

If we weren’t in the park, we were going bowling, at an arcade or anywhere we could explore on the weekends. If I’m being honest, my favourite part about school was planning the things we’d do outside school (sorry, mum).

My out-out tendencies were only emboldened during university. Before I’d even been accepted, I made sure I knew all the clubs to go to (thank you, Ink and Oceania). I went to Nottingham, which a predominantly white university so I looked at the clubs/events that played the music my friends and I listened to. When we stepped out-out, we wanted to hear RnB, hip-hop and Afrobeats.

Luckily for me, there were several events during my time in Nottingham that catered to a Black crowd, so my party-needs were more than met. Post-uni was the peak of my partying days though. Black club nights and day parties like Recess and DLT were making a name for themselves in London at the time, and you could find me at one or other at least every month.

Habiba and friends pre-party (Photo: Habiba and friends)
Habiba and friends pre-party (Photo: Habiba and friends)

Habiba and friends pre-party (Photo: Habiba and friends)

My camera roll is filled with videos and pictures of me and my friends getting ready, screaming from the top of our lungs to our favourite songs and taking the nasty but necessary tequila shots.

I thought the older I get the less I’d feel inclined to be running the street like a fox. But if the past two years have taught me anything, it’s that life is short and I should take advantage of the time I have now.

By day, Adwoa Darko, 27, from Northampton is an inclusive communities manager. By night, she’s an out-out girl too. Darko is Ghanaian and her earliest and best memories are of hall parties. For the uninitiated, this is huge phenomenon in Black communities – parties located in a grand hall, usually to celebrate a birthday, wedding or even funeral.

“I would do something elaborate for my birthday every year growing up – party is me and I am party,” Darko says. “When I turned 18, I was working in the local Primark and some of my older colleagues volunteered to take me out. I remember rocking up in my peplum dress and bottle of Caribbean twist – I caught the vibe ever since.”

Her night-outs began in Afrobeats clubs but then moved to London’s infamous out-out zone, Shoreditch, where she would venue hop. Darko explains that she loves the whole routine of it all. “The pre nap, starting makeup at 5pm, calling your girls to stress about what you are wearing, pre-drinks playlists, changing outfit last minute, the palaver of booking a taxi, the cab ride itself, making friends in the queue. I’m gagging for it.”

Her social tendencies may have shifted hours a bit since then, but they’re still part of who she is. “Nowadays, I appreciate a good day party,” she laughs. “In bed, skin routine done by 10pm. I’m not young like I used to be.”

Meanwhile, Ladina*, 26, a post-graduate student from Milton Keynes, knew she was an out-out girl when people would comment on her Snapchat saying, “You love going out don’t you?” – to which she would respond, “How can I not?!”

“There’s a period where I go out every one to two weeks. The longest I haven’t been out (not counting lockdown) is a month,” Ladina says. “I enjoy being outside because of the music played. I go to predominantly black events and it’s a reminder to enjoy yourself because life is stressful!”

Habiba and friends before Yam Carnival (Photo: Habiba Katsha)
Habiba and friends before Yam Carnival (Photo: Habiba Katsha)

Habiba and friends before Yam Carnival (Photo: Habiba Katsha)

Her definition of a perfect out-out outing is singing and dancing with random people as if you’ve known them forever and having your all close friends in the same setting. “I like going to places like Recess, DLT, Pitch Sundays and Pxssy Palace,” she adds.

Hertfordshire-based Chimma*, 24, is an office runner, and goes out nearly every weekend, plus maybe some days during the week if she has a gig. “The last few months it’s been consistently Friday night – out of my house. Saturday night – out my house. Sunday – I reign it in but I’m still out doing something,” she says.

Chimma realised she was an out-out girl when her brother would tell her “I haven’t seen you this weekend” or her friends would exclaim, “You’re always doing something!”

“My longest run of going out every weekend was from New Year’s Eve to the start of February, and I loved it. My bank account on the other hand did not. I’m such a social person and I love meeting new people whenever I can – it’s because of the pandemic and being inside for so long, coupled with a breakup I went through last year. I just have this regenerated lust for life,” she says.

“When you’re out, for me I just forget about stuff that’s piling up. Last weekend, I went out Friday night to Sunday night. It ended with the Kaytranada gig and I just remembered the feeling of euphoria me and my friends had while were vibing to his set. I may have been tired by the end but it was such a memorable weekend.”

People always ask me how I have so much energy to go out, like they’re suggesting something, but the answer is I really don’t know. Even if I’m half-asleep in the morning, I’ll find the energy to live it up in the afternoon. So, catch me at the next bar or club near you and, whatever you do, be sure to say hello.

*Some surnames have been omitted to offer anonymity.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Polanco, Twins win 6-0, split doubleheader with Guardians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco didn't take long to get back into the swing of things. Returning from his first stint on the injured list as a major leaguer, Polanco drove in three runs and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians' five-game los

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Defending champion Lightning's bid for 3-peat falls short

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. The Lightning were 3-0 when facing possible elimination before Sunday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 6 stopped a bid to become the first team to

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.