An Ode To Bodyweight Training: How To Maximise Your Home Workout

With gyms shut and home fitness equipment in shorter supply than flour, now is a good time to get into bodyweight training. I first got started as a teenager, doing press-ups in the vain hope that I’d metamorphose into Brad Pitt in Fight Club. I bought a pair of press-up handles from Argos. I can’t remember where the idea that I needed handles to do press-ups came from.

I got back into bodyweight training six years ago, following a Men’s Health body transformation challenge. After ten weeks of lifting more than I ever had, and eating my bodyweight in chicken breasts, I was ready for something different. The end of the challenge coincided with the start of summer and the emergence of calisthenics or street workout - bodyweight training by another hashtag, with added social-friendly show-off moves - which I then wrote about. I liked that I could train outside in the fresh air. That progression wasn’t limited to adding reps or weight, but skills. That there was an infinite variety of moves to sample and eventually, hopefully, master.



I’m not going to argue that bodyweight training is better than weight training. I love watching Pumping Iron and umpteen indistinguishable CrossFit Games documentaries. But I also love watching gymnastics and Ninja Warrior (the low-key, sadistically difficult Japanese original, not the knockabout Saturday night UK version). You can love and indeed do both bodyweight and weight training. Except when you haven’t got any weights.

You don’t need equipment to do bodyweight training, but it can help. I’ve got an Auster suspension trainer: like a next-level TRX with power straps, dynamic bands and Olympic rings that I can hang from a doorway or the tree in the back garden. And I’d love a pull-up bar, because the tree isn’t strong enough, but they’re currently like wheat dust.

Nevertheless, I can still do pull-ups, holding onto the top of a door that’s covered with a tea towel to protect my hands, as I did in the kitchen the other night while cooking dinner, supersetting with dips on the corner of the counter. Although the door started to make some concerning noises, so I switched to “let me ins”: rows with knees bent, holding onto a tea towel looped around the door handle.

I got both tricks from a book called You Are Your Own Gym by Mark Lauren, a former US special operations combat controller who whipped new recruits into military elite shape. Lauren got into bodyweight training as a “scrawny” 13-year-old. He didn’t have weights, so he did press-ups, building up to 75 non-stop, plus 600 sit-ups: “And then I did more.”

Lauren’s book namechecks Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboy running back, who grew up on a farm in rural Georgia where he cultivated a daily habit of thousands of press-ups, pull-ups and sit-ups that he maintained alongside his NFL training. On a similar lockdown fitspiration tip, I just finished reading Redemption: From Iron Bars To Ironman, the biography of armed robber turned Nike-sponsored triathlete John McAvoy. The only exercise he did previously was running away from police. But in his cell, he started doing press-ups, squats, step-ups, burpees, building to a thousand of each.

I caveat all of that by saying that I’m not a qualified fitness professional and doubtless there are reasons why doing thousands of reps of bodyweight exercises isn’t advisable: overtraining, imbalances, injury. But my inner teenager can’t help but think: awesome.

I’m not going to bang on about the spirituality of bodyweight training, the Ancient Greek art of kalos sthenos or “beautiful strength”. I’ve trained alongside too many shirtless bar bros with terrible music and worse etiquette who ask you to film them. But bodyweight training can turn your focus inward more positively, bolstering your mind-muscle connection by moving your body instead of a weight (which, unless you’re a CrossFit Games competitor or powerlifter, is the real purpose of the weight: to move your body).

More philosophically, often we purchase - products, classes, programmes, books, apps - in place of doing the work. We seek external solutions to internal problems. Bodyweight training reduces, strips away, exposes. It forces you to look at yourself. I’m nowhere near as fit as I’d like to be, much less a ninja, or Brad Pitt in Fight Club. But I know who to blame. And who can do something about it. Here are some lessons I've picked up along the way:

You should still look for external solutions

A mate recently messaged me lamenting that he couldn’t train his back and biceps without resistance bands. Rather than let equipment be a crutch, Lauren does “let me ups” - inverted rows - using a crutch suspended between two speakers (à la Arnie with a broom handle and chairs), or holding a table. If there’s an obstacle, requisition it.

Figure it out

Programmes can be helpful but they can also be routines. Limits. How many sets and reps should you do? How about: some? More than you did last time? Enough to have an effect? You could rely on someone else to tell you. Or you could listen to your body. Or you could do ladders. Pick an exercise, do one rep, then two, then three and so on. Rest as required, but stop just before you rep out. Then work your way back down. Do that with press-ups, from one to ten to one again, and you’ve done 100 reps. Boom.

Stretch yourself

I know mobility is important for performance and preventing injury. But I’m much more inclined to do it consistently if I know it’s going to help me eventually nail a handstand. To that end, I’m working through the progressions on the Journal of east London studio Lift (which is more gymnastic art and science than bang out thousands of reps).

Upskill

I’m also taking Gold Medal Bodies’ Vitamin course, which consists of “mindful exploration of novel movement patterns… so you can use your body more skillfully in any situation”. Translated: 15 minutes of rolling around on the floor opening and closing my legs while holding my toes. But conventional up-and-down, forward-and-back exercises don’t fully cover you for the multidirectional chaos of sport, or life. The twists and turns of Animal Flow are great for the same reason. And crawling can be beastly cardio.

Get right down to it

There’s much more to bodyweight training, and fitness, than just doing a shit-ton of press-ups. But there doesn’t have to be, and if you know how to do a press-up then you can go a long way - starting right now. You don’t need a programme or equipment, supplements or sportswear. There is no magic bullet or formula, no “one weird trick”, beyond pushing yourself. Which is what all training, but particularly bodyweight, is all about.

