Ode Audio: A Bridge to Black Radio

Memphis, TN, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEMPHIS, TN – Research shows that radio reaches 92% of African Americans weekly. The overwhelming majority of the listening is to Black and urban music stations in their hometowns. Now, African Americans, perhaps America’s most prolific radio listening audience has a mobile app that is curated and customized to their tastes.

Play Ode, is a new app that streams Black radio stations, podcasts and Black news and information. Listeners, whether fans of Hip Hop/R&B, Gospel, Classic R&B, Smooth Jazz, Talk or Sports Talk radio can enjoy listening to their favorite music on AM/FM radio stations across America in the highest HD fidelity on the new Play Ode app.

Play Ode features Black and independently-owned stations including: KRNB/KKDA (Dallas), WJZA (Atlanta), WLOK (Memphis), KPRS (Kansas City), WOJG (Jackson, TN), WMBM (Miami), WVON & The FM Omni-Channel (Chicago), WAEG (Augusta, GA), WNOV (Milwaukee), WBOK (New Orleans), WDAO (Dayton), KINB (Oklahoma City) and WEIB (Springfield, MA).

“A bridge is the greatest connector there is,” explains Ode Audio creator and CEO Howard Robertson. “The Play Ode app is a digital bridge connecting Black radio listeners across a wide communications chasm between local Black communities. Wherever you reside, chances are, you’re still keenly interested in what’s going on in your hometown. Ode is that convenient connection.

Ode, an acronym for O ur d igital e ntertainment, is the first app to exclusively aggregate and stream some of America’s best Black and independently-owned radio stations and Black-appeal podcasts, on the same mobile app. 70% of radio listening by African Americans happens in their cars, so the Play Ode app can provide a seamless connection as the app adapts to the vehicle’s audio system.

Howard Robertson said, “Ode 100% Black-owned plus we’re that bridge connecting dozens of other Black-owned media and content providers.”

Ode Audio is a tribute to black culture and entertainment. With the tagline, Hear us here, Ode is that unique, central place that people everywhere can listen to excellent Black radio. “Black radio which is about to commemorate its 75th anniversary, has always been central and vital to the African American experience,” says Robertson. “It is that source of information, entertainment and inspiration that we, as Black people, will never not need.”

Robertson got the idea for Ode during a 2018 NABOB & Power of Urban Radio conference in Washington, DC. He first shared the idea with friend and fellow Memphis-based entrepreneur Larry Robinson, CEO and founder of the digital content company Kudzukian. They are also co-hosts and producers of R&R on Sports and Riffin’ on Jazz, two popular podcasts.

Ode Audio had only been about a year and a half in development when the COVID pandemic and lockdown hit but they persevered through with development and testing. “My personal mantra is, what’s supposed to happen, happens when it’s supposed to and so it has been with Ode,” stated Robertson.

Ode Audio has also partnered with iHeartMedia and BIN: Black Information Network, a 24/7 national audio news service dedicated to continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. On Play Ode, iHeartMedia also features a variety of popular podcasts.

The Play Ode app is available now at the App Store and Google Play.

