The oddities of Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen testimony: emails, Goodell's contract, drones

Lorenzo Reyes and Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The House Oversight Committee's 79-page report released Thursday slammed the Washington Commanders, team co-owner Daniel Snyder and the NFL over its lack of cooperation during an investigation into a toxic workplace at the franchise.

The Committee also published hundred of pages of testimony transcripts from the depositions of Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen. In them, members of the Committee asked questions about the pair's involvement in personnel and organizational matters.

Some oddities to come out of the Snyder and Allen depositions with the House Oversight Committee:

CONGRESS: Committee Snyder 'misleading' statements, NFL for lack of cooperation

NFL: Fines Commanders $10 million after investigation into franchise's culture

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now

Washington team owner Daniel Snyder, right, fired Bruce Allen as team president in 2019.
Washington team owner Daniel Snyder, right, fired Bruce Allen as team president in 2019.

Allen said Snyder had him go to NY to view NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract in person

Q: Mr. Allen, the question was, did Mr. Snyder ever share his views about Mr. Goodell’s performance as commissioner with you?

A: I believe so, yes.

Q: And what were Mr. Snyder’s views?

A: They probably changed from time to time over the years.

Q: Did he ever feel that Mr. Goodell was not performing adequately as commissioner?

A: There was one time that he had Stephen Choi, our CFO, and me go with him to the league office to read Commissioner Goodell’s contract.

Q: And why did he have you do that?

A: He was unhappy at the time, and I guess which I’d never known that owners have a right to do that. But you have to read it. You don’t take a copy of it, a photocopy of it or anything. And he flew Stephen and I up there, and we read the contract.

Q: And what was the purpose of you reading Commissioner Goodell’s contract?

A: Really, for me to read it, it didn’t mean anything to me. But at that time, I think he really wanted to see his compensation and what his duties, if Roger was doing his duties properly.

Snyder claimed to not have an email account

Q: Did you and Mr. Allen ever exchange emails in the course of his employment with the Commanders?

A: No, I did not.

Q: And that is to say you never exchanged emails with Mr. Allen?

A: I don't have email.

Q: What do you mean by you don't have email?

A: I don't have an email account.

Q: Meaning that you don't use it or there is not one that exists that belongs to you?  

A: One doesn't exist that belongs to me.

Q: Why don't you have an email account?

A: I have an email account for the executive office to receive league materials, things like that mailed to me, but I do not have email. I didn't have one at my public companies either.

Q: It sounds like you have one email account with the Commanders organization; is that correct?

A: I don't have any email. This is the executive office that comes in to Tanya and I, Tanya Snyder and I, league memos, et cetera, and updates from the NFL.

Q: Who has access to that?

A: That would be — the executive office would have access.

Q: What does "executive office" mean?

A: The executive assistant.

Q: Anyone else?

A: No.

Q: You have access; correct?

A: I'm sorry?

Q: You have access; correct?

A: Me personally, no, I do not.

Allen said Snyder blocked the team from re-signing Trent Williams

Trent Williams was traded by the Commanders in 2020 after holding out a year.
Trent Williams was traded by the Commanders in 2020 after holding out a year.

Q: Okay. So this is a series of emails that you started on June 5th, 2019. It's an excerpt from an article about Trent Williams not being at minicamp, and the article states that Williams is upset with how the team's medical staff handled a recent health scare. And there's a little bit of conversation about it.

And then you say: Let the games begin.

As I said, let's enjoy the entertainment. So, in the context of Trent Williams and his medical condition and his displeasure with his treatment by the medical staff, do you remember why you said "let the games begin"?

A: The Trent Williams situation you're simplifying a little bit too much. Trent did have a problem with the medical staff. He was upset at the doc for not discovering he had a medical issue, I'll say. And he couldn't put a helmet on to be at the minicamp, but he was holding out because he wanted a new contract from the team.

And Trent and I had a great relationship until all of this and still did during this time, especially during this time. And we could have re-signed him. He's an elite player. He's a great football player, great football player. And Dan said no. He said: Not one dime. Fine him the max.

And that's what we did.

Snyder detailed his involvement in pursuing Carson Wentz

Q: Were you involved in acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz?

A: It was actually (general manager) Martin Mayhew's entire strategy. I called Martin after congratulating him. I was ecstatic about it, and they called me prior to the move and said we're doing this. I jumped for joy.

Q: Beyond congratulating him and jumping for joy, what, if anything, else was your involvement?

A: They called up — we own the club, me and Tanya, and both Tanya and I called Carson Wentz and congratulated him. Went to dinner with Carson Wentz and his wife to welcome him to D.C., at our home.

Q: Is it your testimony that you were not heavily involved in acquiring Carson Wentz as quarterback?

A: No, I was not heavily involved in it, no.

Q: Were you moderately involved?

A: I was updated and kept informed, and supported the decision.

Allen claimed the Washington organization sent private investigators to follow him

Q: And who do you understand was responsible for sending private investigators to follow, as you said, your coworkers and your friends and yourself? 

A: Well, the one who followed me told me the Washington Football Team hired him.  

Q: When were you followed by a private investigator, Mr. Allen?  

A: Last year. 

Q: Do you recall when, approximately?

A: Yes. It was in around — well, I don't know when it started. I met him I think in — right around beginning of March. But I don't know when it started and I don't know if it stopped.

Q: And how did you know the person who was following you was a private investigator? 

A: My wife was concerned. We live in a — we had just moved into a home. And the street's a real narrow street. It's hard (for) two cars even to go by. And she saw a car out there the night before, and then in the morning it was there and it's running, the engine's running. 

And I had made some coffee. And I went out. And the gentleman stepped out of the car and he said, "Hi, Mr. Allen." I said, "Well, that's interesting. You need a cup of coffee? Are you here to serve me with a subpoena or something?" He said, "No, we're just here to follow you," and something like "document your actions."

Q: Why did you ask if he was there to serve you with a subpoena?

A: I had no — well, in the newspaper there were stories that Dan was trying to sue me for something at the time.

Q: When the individual said that, "We are here to follow you," what, if anything, did you say in response?

...

A: I said, "Why didn't you help me?" I was moving boxes from our rental home into our new home. And I asked, "Why didn't you help me move those boxes if you've been following me?"

Q: Did the individual respond to that?

A: He said, "That's not my job."

Q: Other than following you around, did he explain what his job was?

A: No. That was it, to document my travels and I guess who I meet with.

Q: Did this individual provide you any credentials?

A: Yes, ma'am. 

Q: Did those credentials demonstrate that he was, in fact, a private investigator?

A: Yes. And he was a former FBI agent for a number of years, he told me, and his associate. There was another car parked down the block on the left side, because I guess there's two ways to get out of my neighborhood. And so they had another car in case I drove out the other way.

Q: And remind me, did this former FBI agent turned private investigator inform you that he was sent on behalf of Mr. Snyder or the Washington Commanders?

A: He said the Washington Football Team, which they weren't the Commanders yet and they weren't the (former Washington team name). They were the Washington Football Team.

Q: Other than that incident, did you have any other interactions with those individuals or others? 

A: Well, I was going back to the rental house that morning. And I told him, I said, "Just to make it easy, I don't want you to think I'm running away from you. I'm going to that rental house to get some more boxes." And he followed me there. And when I got to the house, there was another one of his associates also there. And they just observed me moving boxes into the car.

Q: What was your reaction to having two individuals with whom you had not interacted prior to that date, as I understand it, that you understood were sent by the Washington Football Team, what was your reaction to that? 

A: I thought it was despicable. And it's worse for others. I don't know if they followed my wife. I don't know. I do not know that. But when I've read some of these other testimonies, I felt for people who went through similar situations.

Q: Other than what you shared with us, during that encounter was there any other exchange of communication or engagement with those individuals who visited your home that day?

A: No, ma'am. I have his business card if you need it.

Allen claimed private investigators used drones

Q: Other than the encounter you just mentioned, were there any other incidents where you identified private investigators following you?

A: Well, in this new home — and our neighbor pointed it out to us — that there were drones outside of our back of our house. And they were sitting there, which look into — we didn't have any window coverings or curtains or shades yet — could look into the house. And so they were monitoring that, because they showed one of the workers at our home a photo of me in the house, and they asked this worker, "Tell us about Bruce Allen."

Q: Did the neighbor, in fact, tell them about you?

A: No, it wasn't the neighbor. It was the construction worker they confronted. And he was nervous. I mean, he was scared, thinking he did something wrong. And I assured him — actually, my wife assured him that don't worry about it.

Q: Do you know if the construction worker provided the private investigator any information about you?

A: No, I don't.

Allen said Snyder wanted to have private investigators follow Roger Goodell

Daniel Snyder, left, and Roger Goodell
Daniel Snyder, left, and Roger Goodell

Q: Did Mr. Snyder ever take any other steps to remove Commissioner Goodell, to your knowledge?

A: I'm sitting here once again talking to you all on this committee. You know, he says a lot of things, which I never would have put one and one together except that I'm sitting here. You know, he said at that time I'm going to follow — I'm going to have him followed, follow the commissioner. You know, I'm going to find something out about him.

But, one, I didn't believe him, so it was like just one of those comments. Two, I never would have approved it, because if it came through finance and someone said, we're following the — they never would have approved that, like they're doing now.

Now, after I read about everyone who's getting followed around the country, I don't know if it was true or not. I have no idea.

...

Q: Does this relate to the national anthem protests?

A: It could be, because that was one of the controversial times in the league.

Q: Is it around this time that he was sending those emails?

A: Yes.

Q: And it was around that time he suggested that he was going to have Commissioner Goodell followed?

A: He said it. I don't know if it's true or not. I know what happened to me and I know what happened to some of these other people in these depositions, but I don't know. But he said it.  

...

Q: To your knowledge, did Mr. Snyder ever hire a private investigator to follow Commissioner Goodell?

A: No. To my knowledge, I don't know, no. I would never approve anyone following people.

...

Q: You say that at the time you weren't sure whether he was serious or not. Did there come a time when you later reevaluated Mr. Snyder's statements regarding these private investigators following Commissioner Goodell?

A: One, when he said it, I didn't think he was serious, because it's just — it's a crazy thought. That I'm going to burn down the building next door. I don't believe anyone is actually going to do that. 

I had the thoughts when I heard about others being followed, former employees, those cheerleaders, other people I know. And then obviously when it occurred to me, it was like wow.

Allen detailed Snyder's involvement in free agency and draft decisions

Q: Just so the record is clear, what would you consider, or what did you consider at the time, a significant contract amount for which Mr. Snyder would had — would need to be notified or involved?

A: Well, he wanted to be notified about any signing or any — any acquisition. He wanted to be notified about it. But it — and, once again, I'm not saying that's bad. That's his right to run his business how he wants to. But it's — I would say anything over $2.5 million, but the cap has increased so much. I don't know what the number is these days.

Q: When you say $2.5 million, is that from 2019? Would that be significant, anything over $2.5 million, is that considered significant back in 2019?

A: Oh, yeah, yes.

Q: And just so the record is clear, when you say that Mr. Snyder wanted to be notified about signing and any acquisition, in your opinion, is that different than requiring approval?

A: He wanted to know about all of them. But if it was a significant number or salary payment, he would — he would — could approve or disapprove. 

Q: Now moving to paragraph (D), bottom of page 2, it states: Personnel 3 selection decisions relating to free agency and the draft. And I believe that was subsumed in the conversation we just had where you just testified about. Did you have the ability to engage in personnel selection decisions relating to the free agency and the draft without Mr. Snyder's approval?

A: The first — first two rounds, he wanted to make sure he — he approved of them. Rounds five through seven, you know, I don't — I don't think he paid attention. I don't want to say — that's improper. He wasn't familiar with those players that you're selecting later in the draft.

Allen replied 'Great one' to a racist email

Q: All right. So this email was originally produced to us from the NFL. It's Bates stamped NFL00002376. And this email is from June 2, 2013, from (redacted), to Bruce Allen at your (former Washington team name) email.

The email is quite offensive, and we will just introduce it into the record, but if you could please read it to yourself so you have an awareness. It makes comments about immigrants; it appears to be people of the Muslim faith — things along those lines. The subject says, "The English language spells," and then goes into all of these very offensive terms. 

And, Mr. Allen, you respond: "Great one." Do you remember getting this email?

A: No.

Follow Lorenzo Reyes on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders' Snyder, Allen testimony: Oddities emerge from depositions

Latest Stories

  • Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Olivia Wilde Wears Sheer, Nipple-Baring Gown to 2022 People's Choice Awards — and Takes Home a Trophy

    The Don't Worry Darling director, who accepted the drama movie of the year award on behalf of the cast, made a sexy appearance on the purple carpet Tuesday night

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Marie-Philip Poulin named Canadian athlete of the year

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, claiming gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the women's world championships.

  • Devils top Flyers, set club mark with 11th straight road win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils' next road game is Dec. 12 at