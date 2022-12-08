The oddities of Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen testimony: emails, Goodell's contract, drones

The House Oversight Committee's 79-page report released Thursday slammed the Washington Commanders, team co-owner Daniel Snyder and the NFL over its lack of cooperation during an investigation into a toxic workplace at the franchise.

The Committee also published hundred of pages of testimony transcripts from the depositions of Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen. In them, members of the Committee asked questions about the pair's involvement in personnel and organizational matters.

Some oddities to come out of the Snyder and Allen depositions with the House Oversight Committee:

CONGRESS: Committee Snyder 'misleading' statements, NFL for lack of cooperation

NFL: Fines Commanders $10 million after investigation into franchise's culture

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now

Washington team owner Daniel Snyder, right, fired Bruce Allen as team president in 2019.

Allen said Snyder had him go to NY to view NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract in person

Q: Mr. Allen, the question was, did Mr. Snyder ever share his views about Mr. Goodell’s performance as commissioner with you?

A: I believe so, yes.

Q: And what were Mr. Snyder’s views?

A: They probably changed from time to time over the years.

Q: Did he ever feel that Mr. Goodell was not performing adequately as commissioner?

A: There was one time that he had Stephen Choi, our CFO, and me go with him to the league office to read Commissioner Goodell’s contract.

Q: And why did he have you do that?

A: He was unhappy at the time, and I guess which I’d never known that owners have a right to do that. But you have to read it. You don’t take a copy of it, a photocopy of it or anything. And he flew Stephen and I up there, and we read the contract.

Q: And what was the purpose of you reading Commissioner Goodell’s contract?

A: Really, for me to read it, it didn’t mean anything to me. But at that time, I think he really wanted to see his compensation and what his duties, if Roger was doing his duties properly.

Snyder claimed to not have an email account

Q: Did you and Mr. Allen ever exchange emails in the course of his employment with the Commanders?

Story continues

A: No, I did not.

Q: And that is to say you never exchanged emails with Mr. Allen?

A: I don't have email.

Q: What do you mean by you don't have email?

A: I don't have an email account.

Q: Meaning that you don't use it or there is not one that exists that belongs to you?

A: One doesn't exist that belongs to me.

Q: Why don't you have an email account?

A: I have an email account for the executive office to receive league materials, things like that mailed to me, but I do not have email. I didn't have one at my public companies either.

…

Q: It sounds like you have one email account with the Commanders organization; is that correct?

A: I don't have any email. This is the executive office that comes in to Tanya and I, Tanya Snyder and I, league memos, et cetera, and updates from the NFL.

Q: Who has access to that?

A: That would be — the executive office would have access.

Q: What does "executive office" mean?

A: The executive assistant.

Q: Anyone else?

A: No.

Q: You have access; correct?

A: I'm sorry?

Q: You have access; correct?

A: Me personally, no, I do not.

Allen said Snyder blocked the team from re-signing Trent Williams

Trent Williams was traded by the Commanders in 2020 after holding out a year.

Q: Okay. So this is a series of emails that you started on June 5th, 2019. It's an excerpt from an article about Trent Williams not being at minicamp, and the article states that Williams is upset with how the team's medical staff handled a recent health scare. And there's a little bit of conversation about it.

And then you say: Let the games begin.

As I said, let's enjoy the entertainment. So, in the context of Trent Williams and his medical condition and his displeasure with his treatment by the medical staff, do you remember why you said "let the games begin"?

A: The Trent Williams situation you're simplifying a little bit too much. Trent did have a problem with the medical staff. He was upset at the doc for not discovering he had a medical issue, I'll say. And he couldn't put a helmet on to be at the minicamp, but he was holding out because he wanted a new contract from the team.

And Trent and I had a great relationship until all of this and still did during this time, especially during this time. And we could have re-signed him. He's an elite player. He's a great football player, great football player. And Dan said no. He said: Not one dime. Fine him the max.

And that's what we did.

Snyder detailed his involvement in pursuing Carson Wentz

Q: Were you involved in acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz?

A: It was actually (general manager) Martin Mayhew's entire strategy. I called Martin after congratulating him. I was ecstatic about it, and they called me prior to the move and said we're doing this. I jumped for joy.

Q: Beyond congratulating him and jumping for joy, what, if anything, else was your involvement?

A: They called up — we own the club, me and Tanya, and both Tanya and I called Carson Wentz and congratulated him. Went to dinner with Carson Wentz and his wife to welcome him to D.C., at our home.

Q: Is it your testimony that you were not heavily involved in acquiring Carson Wentz as quarterback?

A: No, I was not heavily involved in it, no.

Q: Were you moderately involved?

A: I was updated and kept informed, and supported the decision.

Allen claimed the Washington organization sent private investigators to follow him

Q: And who do you understand was responsible for sending private investigators to follow, as you said, your coworkers and your friends and yourself?

A: Well, the one who followed me told me the Washington Football Team hired him.

Q: When were you followed by a private investigator, Mr. Allen?

A: Last year.

Q: Do you recall when, approximately?

A: Yes. It was in around — well, I don't know when it started. I met him I think in — right around beginning of March. But I don't know when it started and I don't know if it stopped.

Q: And how did you know the person who was following you was a private investigator?

A: My wife was concerned. We live in a — we had just moved into a home. And the street's a real narrow street. It's hard (for) two cars even to go by. And she saw a car out there the night before, and then in the morning it was there and it's running, the engine's running.

And I had made some coffee. And I went out. And the gentleman stepped out of the car and he said, "Hi, Mr. Allen." I said, "Well, that's interesting. You need a cup of coffee? Are you here to serve me with a subpoena or something?" He said, "No, we're just here to follow you," and something like "document your actions."

Q: Why did you ask if he was there to serve you with a subpoena?

A: I had no — well, in the newspaper there were stories that Dan was trying to sue me for something at the time.

Q: When the individual said that, "We are here to follow you," what, if anything, did you say in response?

...

A: I said, "Why didn't you help me?" I was moving boxes from our rental home into our new home. And I asked, "Why didn't you help me move those boxes if you've been following me?"

Q: Did the individual respond to that?

A: He said, "That's not my job."

Q: Other than following you around, did he explain what his job was?

A: No. That was it, to document my travels and I guess who I meet with.

Q: Did this individual provide you any credentials?

A: Yes, ma'am.

Q: Did those credentials demonstrate that he was, in fact, a private investigator?

A: Yes. And he was a former FBI agent for a number of years, he told me, and his associate. There was another car parked down the block on the left side, because I guess there's two ways to get out of my neighborhood. And so they had another car in case I drove out the other way.

Q: And remind me, did this former FBI agent turned private investigator inform you that he was sent on behalf of Mr. Snyder or the Washington Commanders?

A: He said the Washington Football Team, which they weren't the Commanders yet and they weren't the (former Washington team name). They were the Washington Football Team.

Q: Other than that incident, did you have any other interactions with those individuals or others?

A: Well, I was going back to the rental house that morning. And I told him, I said, "Just to make it easy, I don't want you to think I'm running away from you. I'm going to that rental house to get some more boxes." And he followed me there. And when I got to the house, there was another one of his associates also there. And they just observed me moving boxes into the car.

Q: What was your reaction to having two individuals with whom you had not interacted prior to that date, as I understand it, that you understood were sent by the Washington Football Team, what was your reaction to that?

A: I thought it was despicable. And it's worse for others. I don't know if they followed my wife. I don't know. I do not know that. But when I've read some of these other testimonies, I felt for people who went through similar situations.

Q: Other than what you shared with us, during that encounter was there any other exchange of communication or engagement with those individuals who visited your home that day?

A: No, ma'am. I have his business card if you need it.

Allen claimed private investigators used drones

Q: Other than the encounter you just mentioned, were there any other incidents where you identified private investigators following you?

A: Well, in this new home — and our neighbor pointed it out to us — that there were drones outside of our back of our house. And they were sitting there, which look into — we didn't have any window coverings or curtains or shades yet — could look into the house. And so they were monitoring that, because they showed one of the workers at our home a photo of me in the house, and they asked this worker, "Tell us about Bruce Allen."

Q: Did the neighbor, in fact, tell them about you?

A: No, it wasn't the neighbor. It was the construction worker they confronted. And he was nervous. I mean, he was scared, thinking he did something wrong. And I assured him — actually, my wife assured him that don't worry about it.

Q: Do you know if the construction worker provided the private investigator any information about you?

A: No, I don't.

Allen said Snyder wanted to have private investigators follow Roger Goodell

Daniel Snyder, left, and Roger Goodell

Q: Did Mr. Snyder ever take any other steps to remove Commissioner Goodell, to your knowledge?

A: I'm sitting here once again talking to you all on this committee. You know, he says a lot of things, which I never would have put one and one together except that I'm sitting here. You know, he said at that time I'm going to follow — I'm going to have him followed, follow the commissioner. You know, I'm going to find something out about him.

But, one, I didn't believe him, so it was like just one of those comments. Two, I never would have approved it, because if it came through finance and someone said, we're following the — they never would have approved that, like they're doing now.

Now, after I read about everyone who's getting followed around the country, I don't know if it was true or not. I have no idea.

...

Q: Does this relate to the national anthem protests?

A: It could be, because that was one of the controversial times in the league.

Q: Is it around this time that he was sending those emails?

A: Yes.

Q: And it was around that time he suggested that he was going to have Commissioner Goodell followed?

A: He said it. I don't know if it's true or not. I know what happened to me and I know what happened to some of these other people in these depositions, but I don't know. But he said it.

...

Q: To your knowledge, did Mr. Snyder ever hire a private investigator to follow Commissioner Goodell?

A: No. To my knowledge, I don't know, no. I would never approve anyone following people.

...

Q: You say that at the time you weren't sure whether he was serious or not. Did there come a time when you later reevaluated Mr. Snyder's statements regarding these private investigators following Commissioner Goodell?

A: One, when he said it, I didn't think he was serious, because it's just — it's a crazy thought. That I'm going to burn down the building next door. I don't believe anyone is actually going to do that.

I had the thoughts when I heard about others being followed, former employees, those cheerleaders, other people I know. And then obviously when it occurred to me, it was like wow.

Allen detailed Snyder's involvement in free agency and draft decisions

Q: Just so the record is clear, what would you consider, or what did you consider at the time, a significant contract amount for which Mr. Snyder would had — would need to be notified or involved?

A: Well, he wanted to be notified about any signing or any — any acquisition. He wanted to be notified about it. But it — and, once again, I'm not saying that's bad. That's his right to run his business how he wants to. But it's — I would say anything over $2.5 million, but the cap has increased so much. I don't know what the number is these days.

Q: When you say $2.5 million, is that from 2019? Would that be significant, anything over $2.5 million, is that considered significant back in 2019?

A: Oh, yeah, yes.

Q: And just so the record is clear, when you say that Mr. Snyder wanted to be notified about signing and any acquisition, in your opinion, is that different than requiring approval?

A: He wanted to know about all of them. But if it was a significant number or salary payment, he would — he would — could approve or disapprove.

Q: Now moving to paragraph (D), bottom of page 2, it states: Personnel 3 selection decisions relating to free agency and the draft. And I believe that was subsumed in the conversation we just had where you just testified about. Did you have the ability to engage in personnel selection decisions relating to the free agency and the draft without Mr. Snyder's approval?

A: The first — first two rounds, he wanted to make sure he — he approved of them. Rounds five through seven, you know, I don't — I don't think he paid attention. I don't want to say — that's improper. He wasn't familiar with those players that you're selecting later in the draft.

Allen replied 'Great one' to a racist email

Q: All right. So this email was originally produced to us from the NFL. It's Bates stamped NFL00002376. And this email is from June 2, 2013, from (redacted), to Bruce Allen at your (former Washington team name) email.

The email is quite offensive, and we will just introduce it into the record, but if you could please read it to yourself so you have an awareness. It makes comments about immigrants; it appears to be people of the Muslim faith — things along those lines. The subject says, "The English language spells," and then goes into all of these very offensive terms.

And, Mr. Allen, you respond: "Great one." Do you remember getting this email?

A: No.

Follow Lorenzo Reyes on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders' Snyder, Allen testimony: Oddities emerge from depositions