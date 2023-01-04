'We can work together': Biden, McConnell share spotlight as House GOP fights rages

As divided House Republicans entered the second day of a chaotic fight over the next speaker, President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Leader Mitch McConnell stepped into the same presidential limousine in the senator's home state.

They were in Kentucky Wednesday to signal a very different vibe – bipartisanship – in a striking contrast to chaos in the House. Despite their new majority, Republicans have failed to elect a new House speaker Tuesday because of hardline conservatives' opposition of Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Biden and McConnell touted how Democrats and Republicans came together to make a long-awaited bridge project a reality. Thanks to $1.63 billion in federal infrastructure funds, upgrades and a new companion bridge are in store for the congested Brent Spence Bridge crossing the Ohio River near Cincinnati.

"We can work together. We can get things done. We can move the nation forward – if just drop a little bit of our egos and focus on what is needed in the country," Biden said at an event along the riverfront in Covington, Ky. with the aging bridge behind him.

Yet the rare joint appearance between leaders of opposing parties was about more than a bridge.

The optics allowed Biden to contrast his renewed pledge to work across the aisle – and a focus on governing – with a new Republican-controlled House already showing dysfunction ahead of promises to investigate the president's son, Hunter Biden, and block his agenda.

For McConnell, there was a different juxtaposition – order within his Republican Senate Caucus amid upheaval within his party in the House.

"This is a day I think many people in Northern Kentucky thought might never happen," McConnell said, calling it "a legislative miracle" that the bridge was finally funded.

"We all know these are really partisan times," he said. "But I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it's all over, we ought to look for things that we can agree on and try to do those even while we have big differences on other things."

Story continues

More: Biden agenda faces uphill climb in new Congress as Republicans take over House

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., after speaking about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky.

McConnell: bridge 'symbolizes the coming together of both sides'

McConnell, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, were among those who greeted Biden at an airport in Hebron, Ky. Biden and McConnell rode together in the presidential limousine to the event.

Leaving the White House on the way to Kentucky, Biden called House Republicans' stalemate on electing a speaker "embarrassing" and "not a good look" for the country.

The White House has opened 2023 with a strategy of highlighting bipartisanship successes on economic policy. Biden's biggest during his first two years in office was the 2021 passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that 19 Republican senators, including McConnell, voted for.

Biden said people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge for decades but "talking is over."

"We're finally going to get it done," he said.

Biden praised McConnell, saying the project wouldn't have happened without him. "Leader McConnell and I don't agree on everything. In fact, we disagree on a lot of things, but here's what matters. He's a man of his word. When he gives his word you can take it to the bank and can count on it. And he's willing to find common ground."

The president turned to McConnell: "Thank you, Mitch."

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks ahead of President Joe Biden, as a collection of state leaders joined the President to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment in the long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge,, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky.

Although political rivals, Biden and McConnell – each longtime institutionalists of the Senate – have enjoyed a working relationship over the years and consider each other friends.

"I asked permission if I can say something nice about him," Biden joked.

Biden had last met with McConnell in November at the White House following the midterm election. McConnell was not with Biden during either of the president's previous two trips to Kentucky – touring devastation from a deadly tornado in 2021 and flood damage in Eastern Kentucky last year. McConnell visited disaster sites separately.

McConnell said the bridge "symbolizes the coming together of both sides on something that both sides thought was important." He said the country need to see more examples like it. "I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to 200 bills Biden has passed with support from Republicans including billions of dollars to expand the manufacturing of computer chips, assistance for military veterans exposed to toxic smoke from "burn pits" and gun reform legislation.

"The American people said very loudly and clearly they want us to work together," Jean-Pierre said, referring to a midterm election in which Democrats exceeded expectations.

More: 'We got it done': Biden finishes off the year with pile of victories, eyes a run in 2024

President Joe Biden touts a $1.6 billion federal investment in the long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky. The bridge spans the Ohio River connecting Ohio and Kentucky. Biden was joined by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Mitch McConnell and other state and local leaders.

The White House's bipartisan blitz

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and retired Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also attended the event. Not among the guests were newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, or Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who voted against the president's infrastructure package.

"We would not be here today without both Democrats and Republicans working together," DeWine said. "It simply would not have happened."

More: A new Congress with new priorities: What to know on investigations, the fate of Biden's agenda and more

The double-decker Brent Spence Bridge, which opened in 1963, is notorious for congestion, having been declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s because its narrow lanes carried more cars that it was designed for. More than 163,000 vehicles a day cross the bridge, which makes it one of the heaviest-traffic bridges in the nation.

Still, for decades, officials in Ohio and Kentucky failed to advance plans to build a new bridge alongside the Brent Spence Bridge.

Ohio and Kentucky are expected to use a combination of state and federal money to cover the rest of the project’s estimated $3.6 billion cost.

"This is what bipartisanship in the United States of America should look like – it does look like," Brown said.

Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure coordinator, said Biden's infrastructure law has led to 7,000 projects underway with a projected 20,000 by the end of this year. "The Brent Spence Bridge is right at the top of that," he said.

Landrieu said the White House extends an open invitation to all congressional delegations, regardless of party affiliation, in states that Biden visits to discuss infrastructure projects.

The Biden administration is dispatching other top officials elsewhere this week to showcase upcoming bridge projects from the infrastructure law. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago Wednesday while Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg traveled to New London, Conn. On Thursday, White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will join former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

"After years of politics being so divisive, there are bright spots across the country," Biden said. "The Brent Spence Bridge is one of them – a bridge that connects different centuries, different states, different political parties."

From left: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, former Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell listen as President Joe Biden touts a $1.6 billion federal investment in the long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Ky.

Contributing: Dan Horn of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Associated Press

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and McConnell appear in Kentucky as House GOP fights rages