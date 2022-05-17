Odd Burger Continues Western Expansion with New Vancouver Franchise, Updates in Victoria and Calgary

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, today announced new developments in its Western Canada locations.

A franchise agreement has been signed to bring the first Odd Burger to Vancouver. Franchisees Stephen and James Wall will now begin the process of seeking an ideal location to introduce the community to Odd Burger's affordable, mainstream, healthy and satisfying vegan fast food.

"This city is ready for more plant-based options, especially at a reasonable price, and we think Odd Burger is the right opportunity for us as franchisees as well as for Vancouver," said Stephen Wall. "We are now evaluating the best sites and can't wait to be up and running."

Victoria franchisees John Bowker and Luke Ceraldi continue to look for an ideal location and have submitted an offer to lease at a promising site in Downtown Victoria. The deal is currently pending approval from the landlord.

In Calgary, Joanna and Jay Gandhi have secured a site for their franchise at 1515 14th Street SW. The Calgary location is part of the Beltline neighbourhood and benefits from high foot traffic, ample on-site parking, a dense population of nearby apartments and excellent access to public transit. Permits are currently in the process of being submitted to the city and a projected opening date will be announced once permits are approved.

The vegan fast-food concept pioneer recently signed an area representative agreement with Saskatoon-based Sai-Ganesh Enterprises to open 36 Odd Burger locations in the Western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia over the next seven years. SGE will oversee construction and support for the Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary franchises.

"The Alberta and BC locations are cornerstones of our nationwide expansion and building our reputation as a national and then global brand," said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO. "These are the first franchises opening in the West, and we're looking forward to welcoming guests in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary to a very new fast-food experience."

Odd Burger's new locations will follow the successful model of compact footprints optimized for fast service, takeout and delivery, affordability, and simplified employee training. Odd Burger smart kitchens feature modern on-demand cooking technology, online ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions. Along with technology, Odd Burger focuses on sustainability, not only via plant-based ingredients, but also compostable packaging, energy efficiency, and responsible building materials.

Odd Burger creates, manufactures, and distributes its own proprietary plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives such as burgers, "ChickUn," sausage, and mac and cheese. For images of menu items, store interiors, and more visit https://oddburger.com/collections/menu/burgers

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives under the brand Preposterous Foods to foodservice channels. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, on the OTCQB under ODDAF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IA9. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, the Company's strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates); changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎‎‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-burger-continues-western-expansion-with-new-vancouver-franchise-updates-in-victoria-and-calgary-301548767.html

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c6235.html

