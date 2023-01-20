$ODA is Here to Restore Anime Season and Community Driven Projects

ODA Token

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a tribute to the legacy of Eiichiro Oda and his beloved One Piece franchise, an international team of developers is proud to launch $ODA Token. This innovative project unites fans of Japanese manga with the cryptocurrency community in an effort to spread adventure, creativity, and a sense of togetherness.



Lights that shine bright can illuminate the night.

For over 20 years, Oda-sensei’s work has inspired millions around the world. Now you have the opportunity to join the $ODA Token journey to continue spreading his inspiring message of friendship and teamwork.







The project was founded on two decades worth of storytelling that highlights community values; these pillars form the core mission of $ODA Token as it strives to grow and welcome new members into its increasingly interconnected global network. By leveraging blockchain technology, $ODA Token will secure user data while making its services accessible for everyone.

It is time for us all to come together and be part of something special. Are you ready to be part of this legend?





Media Links:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Facebook



CONTACT: Edward Eric ODA Token info-at-odaethereum.com



