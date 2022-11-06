Do Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Ocwen Financial

How Fast Is Ocwen Financial Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Ocwen Financial's EPS went from US$1.41 to US$12.43 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Ocwen Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While Ocwen Financial's EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. While some people may not be too phased, this could be a sticking point for some investors.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ocwen Financial's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ocwen Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The real kicker here is that Ocwen Financial insiders spent a staggering US$4.0m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Howard Amster who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$3.8m, paying US$29.03 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Ocwen Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$50m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Ocwen Financial To Your Watchlist?

Ocwen Financial's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Ocwen Financial deserves timely attention. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ocwen Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Ocwen Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

