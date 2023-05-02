Ocwen Financial Comments on U.S. District Court’s Favorable Decision in CFPB Matter

Ocwen Financial Corp.

District Court rules in Ocwen’s favor and orders the case closed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today issued the following statement in response to rulings entered on May 2, 2023 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida in the Company’s pending litigation with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). In those rulings, the district court granted in full Ocwen’s motion for summary judgment on the CFPB’s remaining claims, entered final judgment in the Company’s favor, and closed the case.



“We are pleased that the district court has ruled in our favor, acknowledging that the CFPB cannot unilaterally ignore the provisions of a prior settlement agreement. Throughout this litigation we have remained steadfast in our belief that the CFPB’s claims regarding Ocwen’s past servicing practices were without merit. Should the CFPB decide to file an appeal, Ocwen will continue to vigorously defend itself, as we have done throughout the course of this litigation.”

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).



