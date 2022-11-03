Ocwen Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Ocwen Financial Corp.

Completes agreement with Oaktree for incremental $250 million investment to acquire additional MSRs through MSR Asset Vehicle

Net income of $37 million and earnings per share of $4.33; annualized return on GAAP book equity of 27%

Net income includes MSR Fair Value Net gain of $53 million

Book Value Per Share of $69, up $14 from year-end 2021

Repurchased $48 million of stock since launch of program as of October 31

Total liquidity of $255 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $62 million over December 31, 2021



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced its third quarter 2022 results and provided a business update. The Company also announced an agreement with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) for an incremental investment to acquire mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) through its MSR joint venture, MSR Asset Vehicle LLC (“MAV”).

The Company reported GAAP net income of $37 million for the third quarter with an adjusted pre-tax loss of $8 million (see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “Our balanced and diversified business model combined with continued cost improvement enabled us to offset market headwinds and deliver a solid quarter. Our results reflected improved earnings and strong growth in book value and earnings per share, primarily driven by appreciation of our owned MSRs, sustained expense reduction actions and a continued focus on higher margin originations products. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the market environment and address a potential recession. We are successfully emphasizing subservicing to drive servicing portfolio growth, expanding higher margin originations products and clients, maintaining continuous cost discipline, and allocating capital to enable efficient growth and maximize returns for our shareholders.”

On November 2, 2022, Ocwen and Oaktree entered into an agreement modifying certain terms relating to the capitalization, management and operations of MAV Canopy HoldCo I, LLC, the parent company of MAV, in which Ocwen and Oaktree have an ownership interest of 15% and 85%, respectively. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed to increase the aggregate capital contributions into MAV’s parent company by up to an additional $250 million during an investment period ending May 2, 2024, subject to two annual extensions upon mutual agreement. At its sole discretion, the Company may elect to contribute up to its pro rata share of the additional capital commitment, with the parties’ ownership interests adjusting to reflect their current percentage ownership, capital contributions, and book value. For additional details, please see the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2022.

Messina commented, “We are excited to complete the agreement with Oaktree for an incremental capital investment into MAV, which would provide funding for up to $60 billion of additional MSR acquisitions at current market pricing. Our partnership with Oaktree is an important component of our growth strategy. Since the beginning, we have maintained a strong and mutually beneficial relationship that has enabled us to drive subservicing growth on a capital-light basis and achieve great returns on our investment. Going forward, we are looking to expand partnerships with multiple investors to drive capital-light servicing portfolio growth.”

Third Quarter 2022 Operating and Business Highlights

Earnings per share $11.71 first 9 months of 2022 compared to $2.00 for full-year 2021

Pre-tax income resulted in $24 million improvement vs Q2’22

Adjusted pre-tax loss resulted in $18 million improvement vs Q2’22

Total servicing portfolio UPB at $283 billion at quarter end, up 14% compared to 3Q’21

Total subservicing UPB at $152 billion, up 46% vs. 3Q’21

Reverse servicing and subservicing combined UPB of $32 billion, up over 4X compared to 3Q’21

Consumer Direct and Correspondent Lending combined YTD originations up 5% YoY

Higher margin Correspondent products and services (GNMA, Best Efforts and Non-Delegated) volume up 55% compared to 3Q’21

Robust subservicing sales pipeline of over $350 billion, including $50 billion in Reverse, as of September 30, 2022; $28 billion additions scheduled in next six months

Enterprise-wide expense reductions on track to exceed $70 million annualized reduction by Q4’22 vs Q2’22

Signed two MSR funding partnership transactions, in addition to the agreement with Oaktree



Webcast and Conference Call

Ocwen will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s third quarter 2022 operating results and to provide a business update. A live audio webcast and slide presentation for the call will be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at www.ocwen.com. Participants can access the conference call by dialing (800) 458-4121 or (646) 828-8193 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 15 days.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, such as our references to adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted expenses.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful supplement to discussions and analysis of our financial condition, because they are measures that management uses to assess the financial performance of our operations and allocate resources. In addition, management believes that these presentations may assist investors with understanding and evaluating our initiatives to drive improved financial performance. Management believes, specifically, that the removal of fair value changes of our net MSR exposure due to changes in market interest rates and assumptions provides a useful, supplemental financial measure as it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings regardless of market conditions and the trends in our underlying businesses by removing the impact of fair value changes due to market interest rates and assumptions, which can vary significantly between periods. However, these measures should not be analyzed in isolation or as a substitute to analysis of our GAAP expenses and pre-tax income (loss) nor a substitute for cash flows from operations. There are certain limitations to the analytical usefulness of the adjustments we make to GAAP expenses and pre-tax income (loss) and, accordingly, we use these adjustments only for purposes of supplemental analysis. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Ocwen’s reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Other companies may use non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar titles that are calculated differently to our non-GAAP financial measures. As a result, comparability may be limited. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on analysis of the adjustments we make to GAAP expenses and pre-tax income (loss).

Beginning with the three months ended June 30, 2022, without changing the categories or measurement of items included in our Notables, we clarified the definition of certain Notables and combined or separately itemized certain line items in the tables below in order to be more descriptive regarding the types and measurement of our Notables, because management believed doing so would further supplement investors’ means of evaluating our results. The presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation.

Expense Notables

In the table titled “Expense Overview”, we adjust GAAP operating expenses for the following factors: compensation and benefit expenses related to severance, retention and other actions associated with cost and productivity improvement efforts; significant legal and regulatory settlement expense items(a); and certain other significant activities including, but not limited to, insurance related expense and settlement recoveries, compensation or incentive compensation expense or reversals attributable to stock price changes, and other expenses associated with significant transactions that are not attributable to or indicative of our ongoing operations, in order to offer additional visibility on underlying results and trends and provide investors with a supplemental means of evaluating our expenses, as evaluated by management.

(a) Including however not limited to CFPB and certain legacy litigation related legal expenses and state regulatory action related legal expenses.





Expense Overview



($ in millions) Q3'22 Q2’22 Q3'21 I Operating Expenses (as reported) 141 144 145 Adjustments for Notables(a)(e) Significant legal and regulatory settlement (expenses) recoveries (3 ) 6 (3 ) Expense recoveries 0 0 (1 ) Severance and retention(b) (8 ) (5 ) -

LTIP stock price changes(c) 2 (0 ) - Facilities consolidation (3 ) - - Other(d)(e) 1 0 (1 ) Expense Notables (11 ) 1 (5 ) II Adjusted Expenses (I + II) 130 145 141 III





a) Certain previously presented notable categories with nil numbers for each quarter shown have been omitted; prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period information b) Severance and retention due to organizational rightsizing or reorganization c) Long-term incentive program (LTIP) compensation expense changes attributable to stock price changes during the period d) Includes costs associated with strategic transactions including transaction costs related to the reverse subservicing acquisition from RMS(MAM) e) Starting with the three months ended June 30, 2022, we have separately presented Severance and retention and LTIP stock price changes as separate Notables to further isolate the estimated impact of these respective items. In prior periods, Severance and retention and LTIP stock price changes had been included in Other.

Income Statement Notables

In the table titled “Income Overview” below, we show certain adjustments to GAAP pre-tax income (loss) for the following factors: Expense Notables, as detailed above; changes in fair value of our MSRs due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs and other assumptions, net of MSR hedge positions; changes in fair value in our RITM and MAV Pledged MSR liability due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs and other assumptions; changes in fair value of our reverse portfolio, net of HMBS related borrowings due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs and other assumptions; and certain other non-routine transactions, consistent with the intent of providing investors with a supplemental means of evaluating our pre-tax income/(loss), as evaluated by management.

Income Overview ($ in millions ) Q3'22 Q2'22 Q3'21 I Reported Pre-Tax Income / (Loss) 33 9 10 Adjustments for Notables(a)(g) Expense Notables (from prior table) 11 (1 ) 5 MSR FV Change, net of MSR hedge(b)(e) (154 ) (98 ) (58 ) RITM/MAV MSR Liability FV Change(c)(e) 91 40 61 Reverse FV Change(d)(e) 10 25 18 Other(f) 1 (1 ) 0 II Total Income Statement Notables (41 ) (36 ) 26 III Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) (I+II) (8 ) (26 ) 37





a) Certain previously presented notable categories with nil numbers for each quarter shown have been omitted; prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period information b) MSR FV changes that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, net of overall unrealized gains / (losses) on MSR hedge, a component of MSR valuation adjustment, net. The adjustment does not include valuation gains on MSR purchases of $3.6M for Q3 2022, $2.6M for Q2 2022 and $2.8M for Q3 2021. c) FV changes of Pledged MSR liabilities associated with RITM and MAV transferred MSR that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, a component of Pledged MSR liability expense d) FV changes of loans Held For Investment and HMBS related borrowings due to market interest rates and assumptions, a component of Reverse mortgage revenue, net e) The changes in fair value due to market interest rates were measured by isolating the impact of market interest rate changes on the valuation model output as provided by our independent valuation expert f) Other contains non-routine transactions including but not limited to gain on debt extinguishment and early asset retirement recorded in other income expense g) Starting with the three months ended June 30, 2022, we have presented MSR fair value changes due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions as one Notable item to align with the presentation of our income statement. In prior periods, we separately presented MSR fair value changes due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions for the Agency and Non-Agency MSRs.

