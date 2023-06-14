OCWA outlines steps for Cobalt sewage system

Darlene Wroe

COBALT – The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), which manages and operates Cobalt's constructed wetland sewage system, presented its recommendations to Cobalt council June 6 on the approach to obtain the required Environmental Compliance Approval for the system.

OCWA project planning and delivery director Lisa Babel told council an engineer has been hired to design a second weir for the system which would have the sole purpose of measuring the level of effluent that leaves the site. The existing weir could then be used solely for controlling the water levels in the wetland.

The weir has a rectangular opening which does not accurately measure very small levels of effluent that are leaving the site, she explained, while the new proposed weir has a v-notch which would accurately measure small levels of effluent.

Re-calibration would be needed less often with a second weir, she added. Calibration is needed every time the existing weir is moved when water levels need to be controlled, she said. Each time the first weir is moved, it must be documented and reported to the ministry.

A second weir would cost between $150,000 and $180,000.

Babel also suggested to council that the solution for the constructed wetland might be to add another treatment step at the front "to help it along so that it consistently meets those different objectives."

She said OCWA has obtained the original design plans for the site and "you're operating above your design capacity already and have been for some time."

The fore-bay in the system has had to be cleaned out "because there is a lot of built-up silt," said Babel.

She said that the sand being placed on the roads is being washed into the sewer system and filling it up. Eventually, "it will just fill up with sand and there won't be any capacity left."

Babel discussed ways that the sewage lagoon could be "augmented." She noted that "wetlands are often used as the polishing step at the back end of a plant."

An assimilative capacity study, currently being conducted by Story Environmental, is required through a director's order from the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Protection, and is due by October 31, she noted. A working plan was also submitted to the ministry in March and a response is being awaited.

The constructed wetland sewage system was created in 2001 and throughout much of its history the town and ministry have been in discussions about the requirements needed to satisfy the ministry about the site.

Mayor Angela Adshead noted that a meeting took place during the last term of council in which town representatives met with ministry representatives "because they were trying to get a little leniency because some of the requirements they are asking for from us are a little stricter than they were asking from other places, and we were trying to get clarification or justification for that, or have them ease up on some of those requirements."

Babel stated, "Your system is unique. There isn't anybody else that is using the wetlands as the only treatment steps. Many places have something up front and they feed the water into the wetlands to polish it up and discharge it."

If future improvements are required, she suggested "augmenting it somehow, but not replacing it."

