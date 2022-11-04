Ocuphire Pharma Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

Ocuphire Pharma
·11 min read
Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma

NDA Submission for Nyxol for RM and Initiation of VEGA-2 on Track for Q4 2022

Topline Data from ZETA-1 Phase 2b Trial of Oral APX3330 Expected in Early 2023

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provides a corporate update.

“During the third quarter, Ocuphire continued to execute elements of our strategic plan to bring innovative treatments to patients with highly prevalent refractive and diabetic retinal diseases,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, founder and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. “With enrollment and 24-week treatment completed in over 100 patients in our ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of APX3330, we look forward to sharing topline results in early 2023, bringing us closer to delivering a potential oral option for diabetic retinopathy patients. We are on track for NDA submission for Nyxol for reversal of mydriasis in the fourth quarter 2022. We have strong momentum and are poised to deliver on multiple catalysts going forward that we believe will create significant value for our company and shareholders.”

Key Anticipated Future Milestones

  • Reversal of Mydriasis (RM): Plan to submit New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for Nyxol in RM indication in Q4 2022, with potential approval and commercial launch as first dilation reversal drop in 2023.

  • Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Plan to report top-line results from the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of APX3330 in early 2023. APX3330 is a novel oral therapy with a dual mechanism of action in validated pathways, decreasing both abnormal angiogenesis and inflammation.

  • Presbyopia: Plan to initiate VEGA-2 Phase 3 trial in Q4 2022 investigating Nyxol alone and Nyxol with 0.4% low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) as adjunctive therapy. In addition, VEGA-3 (2nd Phase 3) and LYRA-1 (1-year safety) trials are planned to begin in 2023.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Clinical and Regulatory Development

  • In September, the Company announced that the last of the 103 enrolled patients in the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial of oral APX3330 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) completed the final visit of the 24-week study.

  • In September, the Company announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a small-business waiver of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) fee of $3.1 million for the 505(b)(2) NDA for Nyxol.

Presentations, Publications, and Conferences

  • Year to date, Ocuphire was represented at multiple key ophthalmological conferences with updates on Nyxol in RM, presbyopia and night vision disturbances, as well as masked safety data for APX3330 in DR. In total, more than 25 papers, posters, and panel talks were presented over 20 medical and industry conferences. Highlights in October and early November 2022:

    • Mitchell Jackson, MD presented a poster highlighting presbyopia data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

    • Prominent optometry thought leaders and clinical trial investigators Justin Schweitzer, OD, Mitch Ibach, OD, Leslie O’Dell, OD, Shane Foster, OD, Doug , Devries, OD and Shane Kannarr, OD presented six posters on Nyxol and APX3330 at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.

    • The Company announced publication of an earlier Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with severe night vision disturbances in the BMC Ophthalmology peer-reviewed journal. The publication can be accessed here.

  • In October, the Company held a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on oral APX3330. The event featured presentations by KOLs Peter Kaiser, MD, from the Cleveland Clinic, Caroline Baumal, MD, from Tufts Medical Center, and David Lally, MD, from New England Retina Consultants. KOL. The discussion highlighted the unmet need and current treatment landscape for DR/DME and included new data on study demographics and 24-week masked safety data from the ZETA-1 trial. A replay of the event can be found on the company’s corporate website here.

Corporate

  • On August 2, 2022, Ocuphire was granted extended intellectual property protection for Nyxol with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,400,077 with claims directed to methods for mydriasis treatment using phentolamine, extended by 5 years into 2039.

  • In September, the Company appointed seven new Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) across retina, cornea/refractive, and medical optometry to its Medical Advisory Board (MAB): Anat Loewenstein, MD, PhD, Caroline Baumal, MD, Zaina Al-Mohtaseb, MD, Inder Paul Singh, MD, Leslie O’Dell, OD, Selina McGee, OD, Justin Schweitzer, OD.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, Ocuphire had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $13.9 million. Based on current projections, management believes the current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.5 million, with a cumulative total for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, of $14.5 million.

General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.7 million and $5.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $6.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the comparable quarter in 2021 was largely attributed to an increase in legal costs on a net basis. The decrease from the comparable nine months in 2021 was largely attributed to a non-cash settlement with certain investors in the comparable prior year period, offset by a slight increase in general and administrative expenses attributed to higher payroll and other operating costs in the current year period when compared to the comparable prior year period.

Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $2.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $10.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease from the comparable quarter in 2021 was primarily attributable to the completion of clinical trials and the timing of manufacturing activities for Nyxol and APX3330. The increase from the comparable nine months in 2021 was primarily attributable to the timing of clinical trials and manufacturing activities for Nyxol and APX3330 as well as regulatory, preclinical and other development activities.

The total loss from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.5 million and $16.0 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $16.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $50.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($0.22) and ($0.82) per share, respectively, compared to ($0.25) and ($3.64) per share, respectively, for the comparable periods in 2021.

For further details on Ocuphire’s financial results, refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size and is being developed for three indications, including reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, including recently reported positive data from the following trials:

  • MIRA-2 (NCT04620213), MIRA-3 (NCT05134974), and MIRA-4 (NCT05223478 pediatric safety trial) registration trials for the treatment of RM

  • VEGA-1 (NCT04675151) Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy

  • LYNX-1 (NCT04638660) Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD)

Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced the completion of last patient last visit in late August in ZETA-1 (NCT04692688).

For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning clinical and regulatory milestones for Ocuphire’s indications, including Ocuphire’s potential NDA submission, initiation of certain trials, and receipt of topline data, Ocuphire’s business strategy and potential growth, and commercialization of Ocuphire’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based upon Ocuphire’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (I) the success and timing of regulatory submissions and pre-clinical and clinical trials, including enrollment and data readouts; (ii) regulatory requirements or developments; (iii) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (iv) changes in capital resource requirements; (v) risks related to the inability of Ocuphire to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; (vi) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, (vii) changes in market opportunities, (viii) the effects of COVID-19 on clinical programs and business operations, (ix) the success and timing of commercialization of any of Ocuphire’s product candidates and (x) the maintenance of Ocuphire’s intellectual property rights. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in documents that have been and may be filed by Ocuphire from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ocuphire undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Corporate

Investor Relations

Mina Sooch, MBA
CEO & Founder
ir@ocuphire.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Bret Shapiro
CoreIR
brets@coreir.com


 

 

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

 

As of

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,855

 

 

$

24,534

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

605

 

 

 

1,314

 

Short-term investments

 

101

 

 

 

219

 

Total current assets

 

14,561

 

 

 

26,067

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7

 

 

 

10

 

Total assets

$

14,568

 

 

$

26,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,468

 

 

$

1,584

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,733

 

Short-term loan

 

 

 

 

538

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,691

 

 

 

3,855

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,691

 

 

 

3,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021; no shares
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021.

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 20,801,506
and 18,845,828 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

117,296

 

 

 

111,588

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(105,421

)

 

 

(89,368

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,877

 

 

 

22,222

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

14,568

 

 

$

26,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Collaborations revenue

 

$

 

 

$

489

 

 

$

 

 

$

589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,703

 

 

 

1,595

 

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

6,707

 

Research and development

 

 

2,835

 

 

 

3,126

 

 

 

10,769

 

 

 

10,437

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,538

 

 

 

4,721

 

 

 

15,984

 

 

 

17,144

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,538

)

 

 

(4,232

)

 

 

(15,984

)

 

 

(16,555

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

Fair value change of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33,829

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

4

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(4,531

)

 

 

(4,230

)

 

 

(16,053

)

 

 

(50,380

)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(4,531

)

 

 

(4,230

)

 

 

(16,053

)

 

 

(50,380

)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(4,531

)

 

$

(4,230

)

 

$

(16,053

)

 

$

(50,380

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(3.64

)

Number of shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

20,498,229

 

 

 

16,925,006

 

 

 

19,635,651

 

 

 

13,841,067

 


Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and four assists to give him 21 points through 10 games, and Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists to give him sole possession of the league lead with 22 points as the Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators 7-4. “It’s been good, obviously that is what we are paid to do, to produce offensively,” Draisaitl said. “With that being said, we are here to win a championship and look at the big pi

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private