Ocular Drug Delivery Market will valued USD 25.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Ocular Drug Delivery Market Size By Technology (Nano-Particle Drug Delivery Systems, Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, and Particulate Drug Delivery Systems), By Dosage Form (Suspension, Gels, Solution, Emulsion, and Ointments), By Product Type (OTC Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-Glaucoma, Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, and Anti-Inflammatory), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ocular drug delivery market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ocular drug delivery market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as disease technology, dosage form, product type, drug class, end-users, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.
 The significant players operating in the global ocular drug delivery market are Graybug Vision Inc., URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Allergan Plc., Alimera Sciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., pSivida, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Eyegate Pharma, Envisia Therapeutics, Vision Ophthalmology Group GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Clearside Biomedical among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide ocular drug delivery market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
An ocular drug delivery system (ODDS) is a method of administering, instilling, or delivering medicines or drugs to the eye to treat any condition or ailment affecting the vision. The treatments range from simple eye drops for the ocular surface to complex intraocular implants. The market for ocular drug delivery systems is likely to grow with the use of ocular penetration enhancers such as paracellular pathways and phase transition systems. Additionally, human eye protective barrier mechanisms prevent drug delivery from being as effective as possible, offering an opportunity to develop mechanisms for bypassing them. Several well-established players hold a substantial share of the market in the ocular drug delivery system market. Keen players in the market are developing collaborative and partnership strategies, particularly with small players, so that they can be considered to have a consolidated vendor landscape. As a result of technological advances in drug delivery techniques and the rise of the geriatric population, the global market for ocular drugs delivery is expected to grow. Similarly, lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity will boost the market. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as decrease in patients’ compliance, discomfort in eye and rising geriatric population.
Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/510

Scope of Ocular Drug Delivery Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Technology, Dosage Form, Product Type, Drug Class, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Graybug Vision Inc., URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Allergan Plc., Alimera Sciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., pSivida,, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Eyegate Pharma, Envisia Therapeutics, Vision Ophthalmology Group GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Clearside Biomedical among others

Segmentation Analysis

Nano-particle drug delivery systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The technology segment is nano-particle drug delivery systems, implantable ocular drug delivery systems, and particulate drug delivery systems. The nano-particle drug delivery systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The use of nanoparticles has been developed as an alternative to typical eye drops for overcoming obstacles, improving drug penetration, and extending drug levels by a few internal doses of medication administration. In addition, new products with altered formulations are predicted to meet market demands.

Solution is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The dosage form segment includes suspension, gels, solution, emulsion, and ointments. The solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to treating itchy or tired eyes related to allergies, eye drops can also be prescribed to treat viral or bacterial infections, as well as glaucoma. A growing market for eye drops is influenced by the growing availability of OTC eye drops, patient compliance issues, and eye illnesses.

Prescription drugs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product type segment is OTC Drugs and prescription drugs. The pescription drugs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the prescription drug industry is due to the rise in diseases including AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Two further factors that could boost demand in the prescription industry are enhanced safety and efficacy. Some of the drugs available in this market are Lotemax gel/ointment, Zylet, Durezol, Bepreve (bepotastine besilate ophthalmic solution), and prescription artificial tears. Bepreve is an antihistamine used to treat allergic conjunctivitis. The lubricating and moisturising components in several medicinal drugs temporarily boost the production of tears. Because they are believed to be the most effective at treating eye disorders, prescription medications are preferred to over-the-counter ones.

Anti-VEGF agents are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The drug class segment is anti-glaucoma, antiallergy, anti-VEGF agents, and anti-inflammatory. The anti-VEGF agents segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for eye drops is expected to develop as a result of the rising OTC availability of eye drops, patient compliance concerns, and the prevalence of eye diseases. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising anti-VEGF agent demand and usage, as well as the existence of significant market players with broad product portfolios, would all contribute to the segment's expansion. For instance, LUCENTIS, a prescription medication from Genentech USA, is used to treat people with myopic choroidal neovascularization, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy. Another element influencing the expansion of the segment is how successfully market leaders like Avastin, LUCENTIS, and others performed.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the ocular drug delivery market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Several factors contribute to North America's leading position in the global ocular drug delivery market, such as product awareness, the prevalence of eye diseases, and the presence of major players. Additionally, the aging population in the US will likely increase the incidence of eye diseases, which will in turn drive the adoption of ocular drug delivery products.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.
Germany is Europe's second largest market, and some of the top players want to expand there. It is challenging to get drug approvals in Germany because of the country's stringent regulations. China
China’s ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Among the country's residents, there are also the largest numbers of those with poor vision that haven't yet been corrected, and this number is predicted to increase in the near future. During the forecast period, the market for ocular drug delivery is expected to grow due to the country's large number of ophthalmologists.

  • India

India's ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.
As a result of changing eating patterns and genetic influences, as well as increased awareness campaigns for eye care and treatment, there is a growing elderly population, an increase in diabetic patients.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising number of untreated poor vision patients globally.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/510/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Extension Devices Market Size By Product Type (Hip Surgery, Arm Surgery, Knee Surgery, Spine Surgery and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-extension-devices-market/512

Ocular Drug Delivery Market Size By Technology (Nano-Particle Drug Delivery Systems, Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, and Particulate Drug Delivery Systems), By Dosage Form (Suspension, Gels, Solution, Emulsion, and Ointments), By Product Type (OTC Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-Glaucoma, Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, and Anti-Inflammatory), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510

Medical Waste Management Market Size By Treatment (Autoclaving, Incineration, Chemical Treatment, and Others), By Service (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-waste-management-market/509

Medical Refrigerator Market Size By Type (Between 0° and -40°, Between 2° and 8°, and Under 40°), By End-User (Blood Banks, Pharmacy, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-refrigerator-market/508

Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size By Manufacturing Type (CF Rating, Customized and Standard), By Convertor Type (DC-DC Power Supply and AC-DC Power Supply), By End-User (Home Care Setting, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-power-supply-devices-market/507

Medical Disposables Market Size By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Respiratory Supplies, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Hand Sanitizers, Wound Management Products, Incontinence Products, Dialysis Disposables, Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables, Sterlization Supplies, Non-Woven Disposables, and Others), By Raw Material (Nonwoven Material, Plastic Resin, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals, Rubber, and Others), By End-User (Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-disposables-market/506

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size By Services (Medical Monitoring, Medical Information, Medical Writing & Publishing, Medical Science Liaisons, and Others), By Industry (Medical Devices and Pharma & Biopharmaceuticals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market/505

Joint Pain Injection Market Size By Injection Type (Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Corticosteroid Injections, Platelets Rich Plasma Injections, and Others), By Joint Type (Shoulder & Elbow, Knee & Ankle and Others), By End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals Pharmacies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/joint-pain-injection-market/503

Enteral Syringe Market Size By Product Type (Catheter Tip Syringes, Single Use Enteral Syringes, Home Use Enteral Syringes, and Others), By Application (Neurological Disease, Oncology, GI Related Disease, Malnutrition, and Others), By Patient Group (Adults and Neonatal & Pediatrics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/enteral-syringe-market/492

Disposable Pipette Tips Market Size by Type (Non-Filtered Tips and Filtered Tips), By Technology (Automatic and Manual), By End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-pipette-tips-market/489


Latest Stories

  • Jonnie Irwin asks fans not to worry as he shares terminal cancer update

    ‘For those who are worried that I’m starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not,’ Irwin wrote

  • Christina Hall Reveals She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria, Starting a Parasite Cleanse: 'It's Pretty Brutal'

    The Flip or Flop alum candidly spoke about trying to improve her gut health

  • Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at Mean Girls : 'We Had the Best Time'

    Tori Spelling brought her mom Candy Spelling and two daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls on Broadway in Hollywood

  • A 'concerning' number of women 65 and older are dying from cervical cancer, according to a new study

    More older women are being diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer, which experts say is concerning. Here's what you need to know.

  • WHO decided the COVID-19 global emergency isn't over. What happens next?

    OTTAWA — The World Health Organization decided Monday not to end to the COVID-19 global public health emergency it declared three years ago, even though the pandemic has reached what the international body calls an "inflection point." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said Monday "there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now" than a year ago, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak. But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at

  • Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help

    SASKATOON — Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show employees in the federal departments were surprised when Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman sent a letter in October 2021 to then-federal health minister Patty Hajdu requesting help. “Unforeseen (request for assistance) for (Saskatchewan) came in

  • Loblaw is ending its price freeze on No Name products

    "The more-than-three-month price freeze ends January 31 — but we're not done," a Loblaw spokesperson said.

  • Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

    Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state's existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session.

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • NDP health critic takes aim at UCP decision to contract out surgeries

    Health Minister Jason Copping announced last week a contract with Canadian Surgery Solutions to provide 3,000 orthopedic surgeries, which he claimed will free up spaces in hospitals and reduce wait times. Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd, on the other hand, doesn’t believe contracting more surgeries into private facilities is the right step forward. “The big issue is not about infrastructure or physical capacity. The main challenge we have right now is the lack of staff needed to perf

  • Canada Health Act should be used more aggressively: Singh

    Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal Liberal government should be using the Canada Health Act more aggressively to challenge the privatization of health care. He says that investing in a parallel private system would hurt Canadian public health care.

  • N.L. needs to rethink its alcohol culture in wake of new consumption guidelines: Fitzgerald

    Canada's new guidelines on alcohol consumption were a welcome sight for some medical professionals, says Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health. Two weeks ago, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction released its latest report on the dangers of drinking alcohol and its associated health risks. "We were really quite happy to see this guidance come out. I really like the way they framed it as being guidance on alcohol and health," Fitzgerald s

  • Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'

    Natasha Robinson opens up to PEOPLE about taking Ozempic due to her insulin resistance and high glucose levels

  • Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario -Handelsblatt

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, Germany's Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding the Canadian province had offered investments and other incentives. Five entries from this month are listed in a lobby register of the province for Volkswagen, including one that mentions Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume by name, the report said, citing the documents. A Volkswagen spokesperson did not want to comment on the Handelsblatt report and said a decision on the location of a North American factory had not yet been made.

  • Sri Lanka’s cancer patients struggle amid economic chaos

    Hospitals across the country have experienced severe drug shortages

  • N.L. launches same-day fly-in, fly-out service for cardiac patients

    The government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced a pilot project Tuesday for patients to access cardiac catheterization procedures offered in St. John's via a same-day fly-in, fly-out service. Patients will be assessed based on need, and those deemed suitable for air travel will be flown to St. John's and returned to their regional health-care facility the same day. In a press release, the Department of Health and Community Services said the service will reduce the wait-list for the procedu

  • Covid-19 pandemic has entered a 'transition point,' WHO announces

    WHO Says COVID-19, Pandemic Has Reached , a 'Transition Point".On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency, the pandemic has reached a "transition point.".On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency, the pandemic has reached a "transition point.".ABC reports that the WHO said that its International Regulations Emergency Committee had met on January 27 to analyze data on the current state of the pandemic. .According to a statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "acknowledges the Committee's views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point.".According to a statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "acknowledges the Committee's views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point.".The statement continues to say that the WHO , "appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences.".ABC spoke with Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, to weigh in on the WHO's announcement.What we have to remember is the pandemic won't end on a given day. , Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC.The metrics around cases, hospitalizations and deaths are painting a more optimistic picture and we're seeing more countries getting out of this acute phase, Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC.However, Brownstein also cautioned that the threat of COVID remains very real, with deaths from COVID still twice as high as those from the flu. .While speaking at the WHO meeting, Tedros encouraged more countries to increase testing and use antivirals early on those who test positive for COVID.While speaking at the WHO meeting, Tedros encouraged more countries to increase testing and use antivirals early on those who test positive for COVID

  • Weak immune system? Government offers advice to help at-risk people avoid COVID-19 infections

    The Food and Drug Administration officially announced that Evusheld is no longer authorized to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in the US.

  • People who take semaglutide but don't resistance train risk losing muscle as well as fat, doctors warn. Here's why it's important to have a healthy balance of the two.

    Semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss and diabetes, has been hailed a "game-changer."

  • 20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

    Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general, warning that sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states. Missouri is among states that implemented strict abortion prohibitions last summer after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.