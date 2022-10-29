Octopus Energy to take over collapsed supplier Bulb

Oliver Slow - BBC News
·3 min read
A woman boiling a kettle
A woman boiling a kettle

Energy supplier Octopus Energy is to buy its smaller competitor Bulb, after the UK government approved a deal.

Bulb collapsed last year after rising gas and electricity prices, and has since been run by the government.

Its 1.5 million customers will not experience "any change or disruption to their energy supplies", the government said.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the move will bring "vital reassurance and energy security to consumers across the country at a time when they need it most".

The government announcement on Saturday made no mention of the money involved in the deal, which was reached overnight between special administrators of Bulb and Octopus Energy.

The statement said that "due to high market volatility it is impossible" to forecast the true cost of Bulb.

For Bulb customers credit balances on bills will be protected and direct debits automatically transferred.

Greg Jackson, Octopus Energy Group boss, said the company was determined to provide a "stable home for the future" for Bulb's customers and staff. Bulb has 650 employees.

Octopus said the move would bring "an end to taxpayer losses", adding it was "paying the government" to take on Bulb's customers.

It was previously reported in July that Octopus had requested £1bn in public funding for the deal. However a source close to the company has since categorically denied this.

London-based Bulb was the biggest of more than 30 energy companies that collapsed last November following a spike in wholesale gas prices, which was partly caused by Covid restrictions ending and has since been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

It was placed into "special administration", meaning it was run by the government through the regulator Ofgem. The special administration measure is only used if Ofgem is unable to find another company to take over an energy firm's customers.

The state bailout of Bulb had been forecast to cost the taxpayer around £2bn by next year. It was the biggest state bailout since the Royal Bank of Scotland collapse during the 2008 financial crisis.

Natural gas prices have doubled since last October, and despite dropping significantly from a peak in August, many families are struggling to get by as they also grapple with rising inflation, which reached 10.1% in September.

As part of the mini-budget announced by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September, the government announced an "energy price guarantee" - capping typical household bills at £2,500 - for two years, but Jeremy Hunt - who replaced Mr Kwarteng as chancellor earlier this month - then said the support will last until April.

Mr Hunt was reinstalled as chancellor by Rishi Sunak this week, and is expected to make a full statement on his spending plans on 17 November.

Every household in the UK is also getting an energy bill discount of £400 this October.

Mr Shapps, who became business secretary this week, said the move highlighted the government's "overriding priority" to protect customers. He added he would do everything he could to "ensure our energy system provides secure and affordable energy for all".

Octopus will continue to use Bulb's technology and branding "for a transitionary period", the government's statement said.

The company, which was founded in the UK in 2015, said that before the Bulb acquisition it served 3.4 million customers.

Latest Stories

  • Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • What we can learn from Disney Parks recycling

    Disney staff recycles up to 22 pounds of waste daily, and now you can bring one of their initiatives home.

  • Man arrested for attacking Paul Pelosi posted conspiracy theories online

    Authorities in northern California are investigating a violent attack at the home of Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco this morning. Pelosi's alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, has left behind a string of alarming social media posts touting violent, right-wing conspiracy theories.

  • ‘Violence unleashed to break democracy’: Anger after Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at San Francisco home

    The harrowing news sparked an onslaught of reactions from Washington

  • Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

    Fox News/ScreenshotIn the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as th

  • K-9 Officer Receives Final Radio Sign-Off as He Retires After 8 Years of Service

    Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted footage on October 28 described as showing the final radio sign-off for one of its K-9 officers, Justice, as the dog retired after eight years of service.In the footage, Justice is seen in shot as a dispatcher recounts his achievements during what is described as a “very successful career”.“Justice has had 215 apprehensions,” the speaker says, adding that he located 18.5 kilograms of marijuana, 695 grams of meth, 3.2 kilograms of hashish, three grams of heroin, 132.1 grams of cocaine, 41.3 grams of opioids, and 24.8 grams of ecstasy.“K-9 Justice, enjoy your well-deserved retirement,” the speaker says. Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Masse looks to build on strong World Cup opener this weekend in Toronto

    TORONTO — The Canadian swim team has picked up where it left off after a strong 12-month stretch marked by success at the Summer Olympics, world championships and Commonwealth Games. Canada kicked off the FINA World Cup circuit last weekend in Berlin with 10 podium appearances. The national team will be looking to build on that performance this weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "We continue to push each other and ultimately just continue to challenge each other to be better each day,"