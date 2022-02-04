Octomum Mandy Allwood dies of cancer aged 56

Mandy Allwood was pregnant with octuplets but lost all babies at 24 weeks (Reuters)

A woman who became world famous when she announced she was expecting octuplets has died aged 56 after developing cancer.

Mandy Allwood, who tragically lost all the babies at 24 weeks, will be cremated at a “pauper’s funeral” that none of her family plan to attend.

Known as “Octomum” across the world, Ms Allwood appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show when she revealed she was expecting the babies, aged 31, with her boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.

Mandy Allwood and her boyfriend Paul Hudson (Reuters)

Ms Allwood went into labour 16 weeks early and gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days. Tragically, none survived.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Allwood’s friend Mark Beard said: “She had been struggling with cancer for a while and had an operation before Christmas but told us recently that it had come back. I don’t know what sort of cancer it was.”

Mr Beard, the landlord of the Yard of Ale pub in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warks, said Ms Allwood would come in two times a week.

He said: “She blended in really well and was always up for a chat.

“She was a bit eccentric and nutty but that’s why we loved her.

“She sometimes spoke about what happened to her, with the eight babies. People would often ask her about it.

“When we first met she told us who she was and she said she had been in magazines in the past but that was it.”

Ms Allwood was dubbed the “most hated woman in Britain” after claims she cashed in on the tragedy in several high profile interviews.

She revealed she had two meetings with Princess Diana at the Ritz and Dorchester Hotel where the royal “thanked her for keeping her off the front pages”.

She also successfully sued her publicist Max Clifford who she accused of making a “secret profit” from her story.

Ms Allwood was accused of refusing medical advice to abort some of the babies, which could have allowed the others a greater chance of survival.

She always rejected the accusations, saying that she wanted to share her story to help others cope with the horrors of miscarriage.

In a recent interview with the Sunday People, Ms Allwood said she has tried to kill herself twice, and battled an alcohol addiction following the miscarriage.

She said: “Over three days and nights I miscarried eight times.

“I cradled each of them for two-and-a-half hours as they died in my arms. It was horrible. Truly horrible.”

Ms Allwood revealed she had prayed to God during the birth of the last baby that at least one of them would survive.

Mandy named her lost octuplets Kypros, Adam, Martyn, Cassius, Nelson, Donald, Kitali and Layne.

The children are all buried in West Norwood Cemetery, in south London, in tiny white coffins.