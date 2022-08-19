Octomom's 8 Kids Just Started Eighth Grade: See The Photo

Nadya Suleman’s eight youngest children just started the eighth grade ― and she marked the back-to-school moment with a photo and a message for the octuplets. (See it below.)

“First day of 8th grade,” wrote Suleman, who earned the “Octomom” moniker when she delivered the octuplets in 2009. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. Your are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders.”

Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah, now 13, look ready to hit the books.

Suleman, 47, noted that her six older children asked not to be photographed on their first day.

Suleman became tabloid fodder when she gave birth to the octuplets in January 2009 after a Beverly Hills fertility specialist implanted 12 embryos using the sperm of the same unidentified donor. She appeared on talk shows, made a horror movie, worked in the porn industry, tried celebrity boxing, and abused drugs and alcohol. In 2014 she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor welfare fraud for not reporting her income from personal appearances.

She said she’s shared all the details with her sizable brood.

“We talk about everything,” Suleman told The New York Times in 2018. “They know, they went through it with me. It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”

“They’re the only surviving eight octuplets in the history of mankind,” she declared in the interview. “I’ve raised them to be wide-awake.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

