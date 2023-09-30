October TV Preview: 22 New Shows to Watch

October might be a season for thrills and chills, but at least one fear in Hollywood can be laid to temporary rest: The Writers Guild of America and AMPTP came to an agreement on September 24. Writers rooms will resume and SAG-AFTRA is set to return to the negotiating table and hopefully finalize a deal as well, bringing production back to something resembling normal after months of uncertainty.

The strikes and agreements don’t affect October’s TV premieres, which skew heavily spooky, scary for the season (imagine having to air a “Queer-Eye”-esque ghost hunting series not in October! A crime!). There are true accounts of possible hauntings (“The Enfield Poltergeist”), nostalgic horror vibes (“Goosebumps”), the return of Mike Flanagan (“The Fall of the House of Usher”) and of course spinoffs with creepy doll posters (“FX’s American Horror Stories”). If you’re not one for thrills and chills, fear not; you can curl up with not one but two docuseries related to English football (“Beckham” and “Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story”), charming teen stories (“Everything Now,” “Neon”), animated shows (“Scavengers Reign,” “Captain Laserhawk”), and more.

If nothing else, there’s always the “Frasier” reboot. We will always have reboots.

Here are 22 new shows to check out in October 2023.

* Denotes blurb comes from previous IndieWire list.

