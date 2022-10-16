October tax deadline looms for millions of filers who got extensions. Here's the key date.

Susan Tompor, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Kicking the can down the road by requesting a six-month extension for filing your taxes — as a staggering, nearly 19 million taxpayers did this year — means that plenty of people are looking at an Oct. 17 deadline for filing their federal income tax returns.

"Yes, we are busy. It's not as bad as the first round of the busy season, but we're still pretty busy getting the individual returns prepared," said Robyn Fuller, a certified public accountant and founding partner for J&F Advisors, a small accounting firm in Detroit.

Those filing in the next few weeks will want to make sure to have all their paperwork in hand, especially for any payments they received in 2021 for the advance child tax credit. These advance payments aren't taxable but they are an important part of calculating your tax refund when you file a 2021 return.

You also want to know the exact amount of money that you received for stimulus payments in 2021.

"If those amounts don't align with what the IRS has in their records, that can delay in processing their return," Fuller said.

If you're filing a return now, it's best to file electronically, instead of by paper. While the tax season went somewhat smoothly for many, some who filed paper returns by the April deadline continued to wait for tax refunds in late September. Others only saw their money recently.

A guide to Social Security statements: What they tell you, and what they don't

When will student loans be forgiven?What to know about debt relief applications

As of late June, the IRS finally completed processing all of the originally filed Form 1040 paper returns without errors that it received in 2021. It's a first-in, first-out process. Once the returns received in 2021 were processed, the IRS could move on to the paper returns received this year.

The accumulation of paper returns has been a troublesome development since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns shook up the system.

Why did so many people request a 2022 tax filing extension?

Every year, a group of people just naturally drag their feet past April and file Form 4868 to request the automatic six-month extension. By filing that form, you get more time to file a completed tax return, not more time to pay your tax bill. You want to pay any amount due — or pay as much as you can — by the April deadline to avoid interest and penalties on what is owed.

This year, the numbers filing for extensions exploded to record levels as some taxpayers hoped the IRS would extend the deadline. Others worried that some last-minute tax changes could be around the corner from Congress. And many weren't sure how to calculate the child tax credit or the recovery rebate credit.

How to request a tax extension
How to request a tax extension

What's inflation? Inflation eased to 8.2% but remained high in September.

"COVID really changed things as far as how people file, the pace at which they're doing it," Fuller said. "It just changed the nature of the tax law, too, because so many credits became available..

Robyn K. Fuller, a certified public accountant and founding partner for J&amp;F Advisors in Detroit, says the tax season continues to be busy as those who filed for a six-month extension face an Oct. 17 deadline.
Robyn K. Fuller, a certified public accountant and founding partner for J&F Advisors in Detroit, says the tax season continues to be busy as those who filed for a six-month extension face an Oct. 17 deadline.

Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said no one really has a firm answer on why so many extensions were requested for 2022, far above even 2020 and 2021.

In typical years before the pandemic, he said, about 9 million to 10 million people would request an extension each year.

Nearly 11.6 million taxpayers filed Form 4868 in 2020 and an estimated 13.56 million filed for an extension in 2021.

The IRS said its latest figures through Sept. 23 showed that 18.95 million extension requests were filed in 2022, including nearly 16.4 million that were electronically filed.

What happens if you miss the Oct. 15 tax deadline?

Don't try to go past the Oct. 17 deadline — which is technically Oct. 15 but delayed until Oct. 17 this year because the 15th is a Saturday.

“If you filed an extension and you don’t file your return, your penalty and interest calculations are grandfathered back to the original April 18 due date," Steber said.

At this point, documents should be in taxpayers' hands, including W2, 1099s, K-1s for investments in partnerships. Double check your numbers and information.

Any missing information or mismatched information on IRS systems can be expected to trigger trouble, including the delay of any refund.

Some tax filers figure they can come close to a number, say what they think they received in stimulus cash, and imagine that the IRS will fix it if necessary. But that's not a good bet, given all the problems the IRS has been facing.

Steber calls some tax troubles "self-inflicted delay" when tax filers don't provide exact numbers or information.

The IRS noted that taxpayers who are filing now want to avoid mistakes when claiming the earned income tax credit, the child and dependent care credit, the child tax credit and the recovery rebate credit.

"In 2022, the message is clear — you need to be accurate," Steber said. "There are no simple tax returns in the pandemic."

The IRS began accepting and processing 2021 federal income tax returns on Jan. 24, 2022.
The IRS began accepting and processing 2021 federal income tax returns on Jan. 24, 2022.

Contact Susan Tomporstompor@freepress.comFollow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax deadline arrives October 17 for filers who got extension

Latest Stories

  • Jeremy Hunt steps in as ‘new chief executive’ for beleaguered Liz Truss

    Jeremy Hunt was drafted in as the new Chancellor on Friday in a desperate bid by Liz Truss to unite Tory MPs behind her faltering premiership.

  • Liz Truss latest news: Crispin Blunt becomes first Tory to publicly urge PM to go

    1p tax cut delayed as Bank backs Chancellor Sunak camp eyes path to Downing Street Tories 'risk voter desertion' over Brexit Janet Daley: The age of free money is over Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • UK economy now comparable to Greece and Italy thanks to Liz Truss, ex-Bank leader says

    Sir Charles Bean said Truss has been 'disingenuous' in blaming the UK's economic turmoil on global factors.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re