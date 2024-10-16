October results for Arsenal’s 11 internationals

With the October international break now at an end, let’s take a look at how Arsenal’s 11 internationals got on.

HELSINKI, FINLAND: Declan Rice of England acknowledges the fans as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between Finland and England at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on October 13, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal had quite a long list of internationals that weren’t be involved with their countries over the October break, largely due to injury.

Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Martin Odegaard all missed out on the break due to their various fitness concerns. As did Ben White, though it’s likely he wouldn’t have been involved anyway.

Thomas Partey withdrew due to illness, and Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Jorginho were among Arsenal’s experienced internationals to be excluded from their national teams on this occasion, presumably over their inconsistent minutes this campaign so far.

Italy’s Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Italy and Albania at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

That brings us to those who were called up: Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka (England), Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), David Raya and Mikel Merino (Spain), William Saliba (France), Jakub Kiwior (Poland), Riccardo Calafiori (Italy), and Leandro Trossard (Belgium).

From Arsenal’s list of loanees, Karl Hein of Estonia was the one player involved with his national team. Though on current form, it may not be long until Nuno Tavares is involved with Portugal.

Let’s have a look at Arsenal’s international results now that the break is done.

Arsenal internationals’ October results

MURCIA, SPAIN: David Raya of Spain acknowlegdes the fans during the warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4 match between Spain and Denmark at Nueva Condomina on October 12, 2024. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

All times in BST

Thursday, October 10th

England 1-2 Greece (Nations League) – Saka played 51 minutes and was substituted with an injury, later withdrawing from England duty. Rice played 90 minutes.

Israel 1-4 France (Nations League) – Saliba played 90 minutes for France.

Italy 2-2 Belgium (Nations League) – Calafiori played 90 minutes for Italy, who took a 2-0 lead before being reduced to 10 men. Trossard then helped Belgium to make a comeback with a goal and assist, having also played the full 90.

Friday, October 11th

Chile 1-2 Brazil (World Cup qualifiers) – Gabriel was Player of the Match in Brazil’s win, playing 90 minutes.

Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan (Nations League) – Hein played 90 minutes for Estonia.

Saturday, October 12th

Poland 1-3 Portugal (Nations League) – Kiwior played 45 minutes as a substitute.

Spain 1-0 Denmark (Nations League) – Raya played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet, picking up a booking for timewasting. Merino came on for 28 minutes as a substitute.

Sunday, October 13th

Finland 1-3 England (Nations League) – Rice played 85 minutes and scored for England. Saka was no longer with the England camp after his withdrawal, though he’s positive he’ll be fit to face Bournemouth.

Monday, October 14th

Belgium 1-2 France (Nations League) – Saliba played 90 minutes for France and conceded a penalty, Trossard also played 90 minutes and ended up wearing the captain’s armband after Youri Tielemans’ substitution.

Italy 4-1 Israel (Nations League) – Calafiori played 90 minutes for Italy.

Estonia 0-3 Sweden (Nations League) – Hein played 90 minutes for Estonia.

Tuesday, October 15th

Wednesday, October 16th