October results for Arsenal’s 11 internationals
With the October international break now at an end, let’s take a look at how Arsenal’s 11 internationals got on.
Arsenal had quite a long list of internationals that weren’t be involved with their countries over the October break, largely due to injury.
Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Martin Odegaard all missed out on the break due to their various fitness concerns. As did Ben White, though it’s likely he wouldn’t have been involved anyway.
Thomas Partey withdrew due to illness, and Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Jorginho were among Arsenal’s experienced internationals to be excluded from their national teams on this occasion, presumably over their inconsistent minutes this campaign so far.
That brings us to those who were called up: Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka (England), Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), David Raya and Mikel Merino (Spain), William Saliba (France), Jakub Kiwior (Poland), Riccardo Calafiori (Italy), and Leandro Trossard (Belgium).
From Arsenal’s list of loanees, Karl Hein of Estonia was the one player involved with his national team. Though on current form, it may not be long until Nuno Tavares is involved with Portugal.
Let’s have a look at Arsenal’s international results now that the break is done.
Arsenal internationals’ October results
All times in BST
Thursday, October 10th
England 1-2 Greece (Nations League) – Saka played 51 minutes and was substituted with an injury, later withdrawing from England duty. Rice played 90 minutes.
Israel 1-4 France (Nations League) – Saliba played 90 minutes for France.
Italy 2-2 Belgium (Nations League) – Calafiori played 90 minutes for Italy, who took a 2-0 lead before being reduced to 10 men. Trossard then helped Belgium to make a comeback with a goal and assist, having also played the full 90.
Friday, October 11th
Chile 1-2 Brazil (World Cup qualifiers) – Gabriel was Player of the Match in Brazil’s win, playing 90 minutes.
Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan (Nations League) – Hein played 90 minutes for Estonia.
Saturday, October 12th
Poland 1-3 Portugal (Nations League) – Kiwior played 45 minutes as a substitute.
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Nations League) – Raya played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet, picking up a booking for timewasting. Merino came on for 28 minutes as a substitute.
Sunday, October 13th
Finland 1-3 England (Nations League) – Rice played 85 minutes and scored for England. Saka was no longer with the England camp after his withdrawal, though he’s positive he’ll be fit to face Bournemouth.
Monday, October 14th
Belgium 1-2 France (Nations League) – Saliba played 90 minutes for France and conceded a penalty, Trossard also played 90 minutes and ended up wearing the captain’s armband after Youri Tielemans’ substitution.
Italy 4-1 Israel (Nations League) – Calafiori played 90 minutes for Italy.
Estonia 0-3 Sweden (Nations League) – Hein played 90 minutes for Estonia.