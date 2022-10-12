October Prime Day is live—shop 130+ early Black Friday deals now

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
·9 min read
Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of Black Friday 2022—save on tech, home, kitchen and more.
Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of Black Friday 2022—save on tech, home, kitchen and more.

Amazon's October Prime Day is in full swing and we're bringing you straight to all the best early Black Friday deals on the web. Weather you're after tech essentials, kitchen appliances, home goods or fall fashion must-haves, we've got you covered with rock-bottom prices on top-tier brands. Keep scrolling for insider info on the first-ever Prime Early Access sale—sign up for Amazon Prime now for exclusive savings.

Competing Prime Day sales: Deals at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Updated 9:20 p.m. EST: Amazon's Early Access sale is here, and we're live-tracking all the best early Black Friday deals you can shop. Bookmark this page for all the latest steals. — Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed

10 best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon

Save big with the top 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of Black Friday 2022.
  1. Apple iPad 10.2-Inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) from $269 (Save $60)

  2. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)

  3. Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 Chip 13-Inch Laptop for $799 (Save $200)

  4. ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.98 (Save $449.91)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for $99.99 (Save $40)

  6. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99 (Save $100.95)

  7. JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $39.95 (Save $60)

  8. iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $459.99 (Save $293)

  9. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for $75.99 (Save $54)

  10. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)

All the Amazon Prime Early Access deals

  1. Smart home deals

  2. Tech deals

  3. Toy deals 

  4. TV deals 

  5. Laptop, PC and tablet deals

  6. Headphone deals 

  7. Fashion deals

  8. Home and furniture deals 

  9. Kitchen deals 

  10. Fitness and lifestyle deals 

Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals 

Update your home in a big way by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on smart bulbs, security cameras and high-tech thermostats. Browse Black Friday-level markdowns on Kasa, Blink and more.

Upgrade your home with smart tech deals at Amazon.
Tech Amazon Prime Day deals

From streaming devices to smart watches, you can find incredible deals on all the tech you need today at Amazon. We found the best Prime Day discounts on JBL, Lenovo, Apple and Samsung.

Amazon Prime Early Access sale is a chance to score epic tech deals ahead of Black Friday.
Toy Amazon Prime Day deals

No need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to shop for must-have holiday gifts for your youngsters—Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to save on some of the hottest toys of the year. Find deals on Advent calendars, LEGOs, Disney board games and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

Catch some amazing early Black Friday deals on must-have toys at Amazon.
TV Amazon Prime Day deals

If you're after movie theater-quality visuals at home you can scoop epic markdowns on best-in-class TVs during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL now.

Shop early Black Friday markdowns on LG, Vizio and Samsung TVs at Amazon.
Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you need a device that can handle your favorite video games or your work-from-home schedule, we found tons of deals on laptops, PCs and tablets available now at Amazon. Enjoy early Black Friday savings on Asus, Samsung and Apple products during the Prime Early Access sale.

Level up your tech and save big on must-have laptops and tablets with these early Prime Day deals.
Headphone Amazon Prime Day deals 

From gaming headsets to compact earbuds, you can save big with these Prime Day deals on headphones from JBL, Apple, Sony and more. Find limited-time discounts on some of our favorite models today.

Tune in for Amazon's Prime Early Access sale and get incredible headphone and earbud deals ahead of Black Friday.
Fashion Amazon Prime Day deals 

Find fall fashion essentials for the whole family at wallet-friendly prices during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion, Orolay and more today.

Shop affordable fall fashion during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.
Home and furniture Amazon Prime Day deals 

Updating your furniture and household essentials doesn't have to be expensive, right now you can scoop steep savings on everything from mattresses to robot vacuums at Amazon. With early Black Friday deals available across all categories, you can furnish every room in your home for less ahead of the holidays.

Stay cozy in your own home with these Prime Day deals on home appliances and furniture.
Kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals 

Gear up for Thanksgiving by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets and more. Save on Lodge skillets, Ninja air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and GE ice makers ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Score major kitchen deals at Amazon during the Prime Early Access sale.
Fitness and lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals 

Prime Day is the best time to save big across all categories. Today can you take advantage of some of the best prices we've ever seen on fitness and lifestyle products including an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, Crest 3D Whitestrips and a Renpho eye massager.

Craving fitness deals? Head to Amazon for early Black Friday price cuts now.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first Prime Early Access sale is today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale? 

The Prime Early Access sale officially started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members. The sale is typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. This year, Amazon is holding a second October Prime Day sale (happening right now!) to kick off the holiday shopping season. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the new Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns.

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, started today, October, 11 and will continue through tomorrow, October 12.

Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event is the perfect place to shop for incredible early Black Friday discounts. With Black Friday deals expected to ramp up in late October and early November, this exclusive two-day sale lets you get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership right now. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13, but the October Prime Day sales event is live right now. The Prime Early Access sale started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12. We're tracking tons of incredible Black Friday-level discounts to help you stretch your dollar this fall. 

What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the early Black Friday markdowns at the October Prime Day sale offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are only available for two days, the sitewide sale offers a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value. The Prime Day sale may be your best opportunity to save big ahead of Black Friday 2022.

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale are exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Right now, we're seeing early Black Friday discounts at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating you with live news and announcements on all the best sales and deals.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shop early Black Friday deals now

    MONTREAL — After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is,” he said. The Canadiens, which will count on several young players in their first full season under St. Louis, will be a work in progress as the team builds toward the future. After finishing with the worst record in the NHL l