October Prime Day ends today—shop 175+ deals before they’re gone
This is the last chance to score early Black Friday savings at Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live for its second day.
The October Prime Day deals event features hundreds of discounts across all categories for Prime members—sign up for Amazon Prime to get access to all the savings.
Looking to get a head start on your Black Friday holiday shopping? We're in the final hours of Amazon's October Prime Day second and final day, and there are still hundreds of epic deals to be had. Whether you're looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or you're stocking up on top-tier tech for yourself, we've rounded up all the best deals. Keep scrolling for insider info on the first-ever Prime Early Access sale—sign up for Amazon Prime now for exclusive savings.
10 best Prime Day deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday 2022
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)
Apple iPad 10.2-Inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $268.99 (Save $60.01)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 Chip 13-Inch Laptop for $799 (Save $200)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case for $223.24 (Save $25.76)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $99.96)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
Winix 5550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $118.99 (Save $131)
All the Amazon Prime Early Access deals
Tech deals
Home and garden deals
TV deals
Smart home deals
Toy deals
Laptop, PC and tablet deals
Headphone deals
Fashion deals
Vacuum and mop deals
Furniture and mattress deals
Kitchen deals
Lifestyle deals
Health and fitness deals
Tech Amazon Prime Day deals
From streaming devices to smart watches, you can find incredible deals on all the tech you need today at Amazon. We found the best Prime Day discounts on JBL, Lenovo, Apple and Samsung. Looking for even more deals? Check out our full roundup of tech deals!
AsperX 10000mAh USB C Output Portable Charger Power Bank 2-Pack from $18.36 (Save $11.59)
Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for PC for $39.99 (Save $10)
Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle for $52.98 (Save $30)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Bundle for $59.99 (Save $89.99)
Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch for $249.99 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE Smartwatch for $269 (Save $130)
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ Monitor (27-Inch) for $294.49 (Save $84.51)
Apple Watch Series 8 Smartwatch (45 mm, GPS) for $379 (Save $50)
Home and garden Amazon Prime Day deals
Updating your furniture and household essentials doesn't have to be expensive, right now you can scoop steep savings on everything from mattresses to robot vacuums at Amazon. With early Black Friday deals available across all categories, you can furnish every room in your home for less ahead of the holidays. Looking for even more home deals? Shop our full home roundup of the best Amazon deals!
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $18.19 (Save $17.80)
Budding Joy Large Storage Bags 6-Pack for $19.99 with on-page coupon (Save $25.80)
Amazon Basics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan for $44.99 (Save $19.98)
Sun Joe SWJ599E 14-Inch 9-Amp Tree Limb Master Electric Handheld Chainsaw for $49 (Save $10)
Greenworks 40V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery for $93.99 (Save $56)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $118.99 (Save $131)
Westinghouse 2200 Watt Super Quiet & Lightweight Portable Inverter Generator for $349 (Save $150)
Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled 21-Inch Lawn Mower for $359.99 (Save $89.96)
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Portable Hot Tub for $419.99 (Save $230)
TV Amazon Prime Day deals
If you're after movie theater-quality visuals at home you can scoop epic markdowns on best-in-class TVs during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL now.
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $99.99 (Save $80)
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $429.99 (Save $270)
Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $171.99)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $947.99 (Save $452)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $949.99 (Save $550)
LG 55-inch B2 OLED Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $976.99 (Save $220)
Samsung 85-Inch QN90B Class Neo QLED 4K Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,897.99 (Save $1,600)
Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals
Update your home in a big way by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on smart bulbs, security cameras and high-tech thermostats. Browse Black Friday-level markdowns on Kasa, Blink and more.
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $26.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids for $37.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $89.99 (Save $40)
Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $199.99 (Save $98.52)
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $204.98 (Save $130)
Toy Amazon Prime Day deals
No need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to shop for must-have holiday gifts for your youngsters—Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to save on some of the hottest toys of the year. Find deals on Advent calendars, LEGOs, Disney board games and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $8.24 with on-page coupon (Save $2.75)
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Plushie from $9.34 (Save $5.66)
Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig STEM Science Kit for $12.97 (Save $7.02)
Febyhim Remote Control Transform Robot RC Car for $19.99 (Save $20)
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope for $33.99 (Save $21)
LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar for $36 (Save $8.99)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon for $41.81 (Save $18.18)
Baby Einstein Patch’s 5-in-1 Color Playspace for $47.99 (Save $22)
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $62.49 (Save $37.50)
Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Prime Day deals
Whether you need a device that can handle your favorite video games or your work-from-home schedule, we found tons of deals on laptops, PCs and tablets available now at Amazon. Enjoy early Black Friday savings on Asus, Samsung and Apple products during the Prime Early Access sale.
Apple iPad 10.2-Inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) from $268.99 (Save $60.01)
Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook 13-Inch (8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD) for $279.99 (Save $150)
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with Apple M1 Chip and 13-Inch Retina Display for $799 (Save $200)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) for $1,049 (Save $150)
Headphone Amazon Prime Day deals
From gaming headsets to compact earbuds, you can save big with these Prime Day deals on headphones from JBL, Apple, Sony and more. Find limited-time discounts on some of our favorite models today.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 (Save $20)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $33.98 (Save $36.01)
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $70)
Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones from $94.99 (Save $55)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $99.96)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones for $198 (Save $51.99)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $199.95 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case for $223.24 (Save $25.76)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $479.00 (Save $70)
Fashion Amazon Prime Day deals
Find fall fashion essentials for the whole family at wallet-friendly prices during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion and more today. Looking for even more amazing deals? Check out our full roundup of style buys!
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $17.50 (Save up to $17.50)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear from $22.39 (Save up to $30.61)
Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Scuff Slipper starting at $28.81 (Save up to $48.87)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $27.80 (Save up to $41.70)
Flygo Womens Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants for $25.88 (Save $20.10)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper from $44.95 (Save up to $15)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $105 (Save $40)
Vacuum and mop Amazon Prime Day deals
Make cleaning day that much easier with this on-sale selection of robot vacuums, upright models and mops from brands including Bissell, Shark and iRobot.
Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner for $119.89 (Save $14)
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $129.99 (Save $99.01)
Yeedi Robot Vacuum for $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $120)
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop (Black) + Echo Dot for $299.99 (Save $125)
iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum + Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $399.99 (Save $158)
Furniture and mattress Amazon Prime Day deals
Upgrade your sleeping situation and get your home ready for holiday entertaining with steals on mattresses and home furnishings at Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $32.10 (Save $10.93)
Boss Office Products Ergonomic Works Drafting Chair from $96.82 (Save $17.09)
Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Queen Mattress from $208.58 (Save $41.41)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch King Foam Memory Mattress for $351.16 (Save $366.83)
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress (Queen) for $661.50 (Save $283.5)
Kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals
Gear up for Thanksgiving by shopping Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets and more. Save on Lodge skillets, Ninja air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and GE ice makers ahead of Black Friday 2022. Looking to get cooking? Shop more than 100 steals in our kitchen Prime Early Access sale roundup!
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $11.99 (Save $10)
Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $39.01 (Save $10.98)
Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for $39.99 (Save $23)
AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $76.74 (Save $88.21)
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $108.99 (Save $61)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $129.95 (Save $40.04)
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 10-Inch and 12-Inch Fry Pan Set for $160.99 (Save $69)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini-Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven for $279.20 (Save $79.80)
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 8-Quart Oval French (Dutch) Oven for $299.95 (Save $52)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 (Save $84)
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender for $399.95 (Save $230)
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine for $899.95 (Save $200)
All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $899.95 (Save $529.99)
Lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals
Take advance of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products, including an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, Crest 3D Whitestrips and a Renpho eye massager.
Free GrubHub+ membership + 20% off your next Grubhub order with code PRIME20
iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 Dash or Windshield Car Phone Mount for $17.95 (Save $12)
Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries 16-Pack for $19.48 (Save $8.51)
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush with 2 Brush Heads for $29.96 (Save $19.99)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
Yogasleep Dohm Classic White Noise Machine for $32 (Save $15.99)
Rusk W8less Professional Ceramic and Tourmaline Str8 Iron for $55.97 (Save $23.98)
Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer for $89.99 (Save $60)
Segway Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter for Kids and Teens for $159.99 (Save $110)
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Hardshell Spinner Suitcase Spinner Hardshell
Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $885.19 (Save $114.80)
Health and fitness Amazon Prime Day deals
Level up your fitness with incredible buys on everything you need to get strong and recover after, including a Fitbit Charge, a compact indoor fitness bike and a Therabody massage gun to speed your recovery.
Lunix LX3 Cordless Electric Hand Massager with Compression for $125.96 (Save $34.01)
Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull Up Bar for $167.98 (Save $132.01)
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.
When is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale officially started yesterday, October 11 and continues through tonight, October 12.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members. The sale is typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. This year, Amazon is holding a second October Prime Day sale (happening right now!) to kick off the holiday shopping season. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the new Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns.
When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, started yesterday, October, 11 and will continue through tonight, October 12.
Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event is the perfect place to shop for incredible early Black Friday discounts. With Black Friday deals expected to ramp up in late October and early November, this exclusive two-day sale lets you get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.
Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?
Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership right now. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
Is Prime Day 2022 over?
Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13, but the October Prime Day sales event is live right now. The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and continues through tonight, October 12. We're tracking tons of incredible Black Friday-level discounts to help you stretch your dollar this fall.
What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the early Black Friday markdowns at the October Prime Day sale offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.
How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are only available for two days, the sitewide sale offers a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value. The Prime Day sale may be your best opportunity to save big ahead of Black Friday 2022.
What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?
Although Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale are exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Right now, we're seeing early Black Friday discounts at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating you with live news and announcements on all the best sales and deals.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
