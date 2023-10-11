October Prime Day Ends Today — These Are the 99 Best Deals to Shop From $8

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score finds from Apple, Adidas, Dyson, and Ugg for up to 80 percent off.

Amazon / InStyle

Prime members, this is not a drill; it’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event — aka your final chance to score major sales across every department.

The retailer slashed prices on thousands of products in the fashion, beauty, home, and tech sections, and we narrowed down the 99 best October Prime Day picks worth snagging. Shop celebrity-worn styles from Levi’s and NYDJ, anti-aging skincare solutions from Solawave and NuFace, and life-changing home and tech finds including Apple AirPods and Dyson vacuums. Don’t wait to grab the following items while they’re still on sale for up to 80 percent off today only.

Best Amazon Deals Overall:

Amazon

$98

$43

Buy on Amazon

If you haven’t taken advantage of the epic shopping event yet, it’s not too late. The best way to save? An Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here to reap the full benefits of the sale, including exclusive deals and access to the retailer’s fast and free shipping. You may want to act quickly though, there are merely hours left of Prime Big Deal Days, and you don’t want to miss these impressive markdowns.

Amazon

$24

$19

Buy on Amazon

Since there’s only so much time left to shop, let this list of the best overall deals serve as a jumping-off point. Snag items on your wishlist, like the Apple AirPods Pro for less than $200. Plus, you can grab the wrinkle-erasing SolaWave Four-in-One Facial Wand that has Jennifer Coolidge’s stamp of approval. Speaking of beauty picks, don’t miss the shopper-loved Crest 3D Whitestrips and viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which are both majorly marked down. And when it comes to style staples, the Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is now 56 percent off.

Story continues

For the best deal yet, check out this Artistic Weavers Janine Area Rug which is now 80 percent off and has the power to transform any room. You can also elevate your space with the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows and the Ugg Three-Piece Comforter Set (warning: you may just get the best sleep of your life). Another deal worth shopping, the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is $250 off its usual cost. Plus, the number one best-selling Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, which more than 50,000 people have purchased this month, is on sale, too.

Amazon

$248

$151

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Clothing Deals:

The fashion department is a gold-mine of high-quality pieces you’re bound to wear all season. Shop chic autumn outerwear like the Kirundo Faux Suede Jacket, the Levi’s Classic Leather Motorcycle Jacket, and the Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat. Another cart-worthy pick, these on-sale jeans from NYDJ, the brand Oprah says fits her curves “perfectly.” Don’t miss other fall-perfect picks including this trending Anrabess lounge set or this 55-percent-off Mangopop Long-Sleeve Bodysuit. Browse through the full selection of must-have clothing items, below.

Amazon

$65

$44

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Skincare Deals:

Now is the perfect opportunity to stock your skincare regimen with a hydrating product lineup before cold weather strikes. Grab the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer for less than $30, along with the discounted RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Cream to smooth and moisturize your complexion. Plus, the Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence that Emily Ratajkowski uses for a youthful glow is now marked down to just $10. Speaking of anti-aging, target your under-eyes using the brightening Tula Rose Glow Eye Balm and the Auto Correct Eye Cream from Sunday Riley, another Oprah-used brand. And these Frownies Wrinkle Patches that shoppers call their “secret weapon” for erasing lines are now just $16.

Amazon

$720

$620

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Home Deals:

If you’re revamping your beauty regimen, you may as well upgrade your space, too. Luckily, Amazon has an impressive assortment of home deals you can snag for up to 53 percent off. The Philips Essential Air Fryer and Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set are bound to slash time off of your meal prepping, and they’re both half-off right now. Additional kitchen sales include the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Vitamix 5200 Blender, and Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker.

When it comes to cleaning gadgets, you won’t want to miss this iRobot Roomba, which is now $188 off its original cost. Plus, the Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum and Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber are impressively discounted, too. Another deal worth shopping, the Urevo Incline Under Desk Treadmill is nearly $100 off its usual price tag. And also on sale, this number one best-selling Levoit Core 300 HEPA Air Purifier which one reviewer called “life changing.”

Amazon

$99

$88

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Tech Deals:

If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a tech purchase, now is the best time to do so. Apple products including the Apple Watch Series 8, a four-pack of AirTags, and the iPad Mini are on sale for up to $111 off. For cozy, fall movie nights, you’ll also want to snag the 50-percent-off Amazon Fire TV Stick and Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar. And when it comes to easy listening, don’t miss the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker or the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker; plus the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones are marked down to as low as $38.

Amazon

$68

$48

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Makeup Deals:

Let October Prime Day be your excuse to give your beauty cabinet a makeover; shop popular products for as low as $10 if you act fast. For a flawless, photo-ready base, turn to the half-off Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation, Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, and It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Airbrush Powder — all for less than $25.

When it comes to eye makeup, this Julep Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick is foolproof, plus the now-$10 Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara has nearly 90,000 five-star ratings. And, if you really want to lengthen your lashes, turn to the GrandeLash Lash-Enhancing Serum. Be sure to snag the shopper-loved Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and check out this Real Techniques Six-Piece Makeup Brush Set which is now just $14 — aka less than $3 per brush.

amazon.com

$70

$41

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Hair Care Deals:

Show your locks some extra love this season thanks to Amazon’s jaw-dropping selection of hair care deals. The viral Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret to achieving perfectly slicked-back styles, and it’s now on sale for just $8. Speaking of styling, this Ghd Professional Blow Dryer is less than $150, and Revlon’s iconic One Step Volumizer 2.0, is just $41 — a bargain for “salon-worthy results,” per shoppers. Be sure to snag deals from Color Wow, the brand Jennifer Lopez’s stylist uses like this Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer and the Color Security Shampoo, which are both less than $20 today. Plus, the Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask is now just $8, and one reviewer said it “transformed” their mane.

Amazon

$110

$70

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Shoe Deals:

No shopping spree is complete without a new pair of shoes — or a few. Embrace the season with stylish boots including these Kenneth Cole Chelsea Ankle Booties that are now less than $80, and also from the brand: the Emma Stretch Boots that will pair perfectly with everything in your fall wardrobe. Since Uggs and autumn go hand in hand, you’ll also want to check out these discounted Ugg Droplet Rain Boots. As for comfy sneakers, the shoe department is overflowing; snag the Launch GTS 9 Running Shoes from Brooks, the brand Jennifer Garner wears on repeat. And, don’t miss the Reebok Princess Sneakers, which are now an entire 58 percent off. Plus, stay cozy all season long thanks to the now-$32 Warm Up Bootie Slippers from Dearfoams, the easy-to-wear brand Oprah swears by.

Amazon

$80

$64

Buy on Amazon

Best Amazon Accessory Deals:

We would never forget the accessories. Since every look needs a little sparkle, check out this crystal Fossil Riley Watch that’s on sale for 56 percent off. Additional jewelry finds include the Swarovski Attract Necklace which is marked down to less than $60, and this timeless Kate Spade Metro Quartz Watch. In the purse department, you’ll want to snag this JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Handbag that can elevate any outfit. Plus, this Ugg Maribel Shearling Mini Bag is the perfect size to hold all of your essentials — and it’s really cute, too. Another Oprah-worn find, this Bandolier Sheila Crossbody Phone Case effortlessly marries style and function. And for classic finds that will never go out of style, opt for the Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses and this Frye Leather Belt that’s now $35.

Head to Amazon to snag the products that catch your eye while they’re on sale today only for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

$249

$189

Buy on Amazon

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

Amazon

$350

$245

Buy on Amazon

New Balance 574 Core Sneaker

Amazon

$90

$63

Buy on Amazon

Reebok Princess Sneakers

Amazon

$50

$21

Buy on Amazon

Fossil Riley Watch

Amazon

$140

$62

Buy on Amazon

NYDJ Marilyn Jeans

Amazon

$109

$50

Buy on Amazon

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

$350

$200

Buy on Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Courtesy of Amazon

$550

$300

Buy on Amazon

iRobot Roomba

Amazon

$600

$412

Buy on Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence

Amazon

$25

$10

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.