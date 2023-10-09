I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 14 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in October
As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.
Topshop Chunky Cable Stitch Sweater
Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Platform Chelsea Boot
SKIMS Ribbed Boxers
SKIMS Ribbed Tank Top
Charlotte Tilbury The Beautyverse Eyeshadow Palette
NIKE Cortez Sneaker
Madewell Emmett 2.0 Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker
Topshop Brushed Blazer Coat
River Island Easy Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt
COACH Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag
Shiseido Holiday Eyelash Curler
HOUSE OF CB Ariela Ruffle Side Slit Gown
COACH Emilia Mary Jane Flat
One of my favorite things to do on a crisp autumn Sunday morning is to scroll through all of the Nordstrom new arrivals. Like any basic shopping addict, I live for cozy fall sweaters, sophisticated new fragrances and all of the booties you can imagine. Basically, the October Nordstrom new arrivals section is my happy place.
Because I love pushing my Nordstrom shopping cart onto anybody who will listen — or, in this case, read — I’m generously giving you a rundown on the best goods to shop this season. You’re welcome! From fall blazers to bright pink bags, here are 14 editor-approved Nordstrom new arrivals to shop in October.
This chunky knit sweater is giving Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally in the best way. Basically, it's timelessly chic and wildly cozy.
I've always been a fan of the Jeffrey Campbell Chelsea rain booties, and am particularly obsessed with this two-toned black pair.
If you have yet to buy anything from SKIMS, make it this pair of the SKIMS boxers. I have a handful of these boxers already and this new white colorway with navy seams is the perfect addition to my collection.
Of course, I can't buy the ribbed boxers without the matching ribbed cotton tank. I mean, Kimberly Noel Kardashian knew what she was doing with when she launched this SKIMS tank.
I love makeup so much — and I find so much joy in having fun with colorful eyeshadow. Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best eyeshadow palettes out there, and I love how this one has both neutral and bold shades.
The NIKE Cortez sneaker is one of the brand's most recognizable styles. I love the classic red and blue color, but I'm also kind of over it. Anyways, I'm obsessed with the neutral brown NIKE swoosh on this pair.
One of my favorite things in life is buying a new pair of corduroy pants in October. The wide-leg silhouette of these pants from Madewell is so versatile and flattering.
I've always loved the Sambas of my youth, but the black is kind of "been there, done that" for me. However, the navy feels different enough as a fresh and classic addition to my closet.
Found: A blazer that looks chic and actually can keep me warm as the weather changes.
I'm so into the idea of pairing this satin midi skirt with a white tee and black heeled boots.
A good-quality hot pink bag is the stuff of dreams. And how cute is this COACH shoulder number?
When it comes to beauty tools, I live and die for the Shiseido eyelash curler. Yes, it's that good. And this limited edition holiday one is so cute.
I have so many weddings coming up and I need a dress that I can wear again and again. This maroon dress is both timeless and fun.
Give me a pair of Mary Janes and I'm the happiest girly around.
