I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 14 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in October

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

One of my favorite things to do on a crisp autumn Sunday morning is to scroll through all of the Nordstrom new arrivals. Like any basic shopping addict, I live for cozy fall sweaters, sophisticated new fragrances and all of the booties you can imagine. Basically, the October Nordstrom new arrivals section is my happy place.

Because I love pushing my Nordstrom shopping cart onto anybody who will listen — or, in this case, read — I’m generously giving you a rundown on the best goods to shop this season. You’re welcome! From fall blazers to bright pink bags, here are 14 editor-approved Nordstrom new arrivals to shop in October.

Nordstrom Topshop Chunky Cable Stitch Sweater This chunky knit sweater is giving Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally in the best way. Basically, it's timelessly chic and wildly cozy. $145 at Nordstrom

Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Platform Chelsea Boot I've always been a fan of the Jeffrey Campbell Chelsea rain booties, and am particularly obsessed with this two-toned black pair. $70 at Amazon

Nordstrom SKIMS Ribbed Boxers If you have yet to buy anything from SKIMS, make it this pair of the SKIMS boxers. I have a handful of these boxers already and this new white colorway with navy seams is the perfect addition to my collection. $34 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom SKIMS Ribbed Tank Top Of course, I can't buy the ribbed boxers without the matching ribbed cotton tank. I mean, Kimberly Noel Kardashian knew what she was doing with when she launched this SKIMS tank. $36 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury The Beautyverse Eyeshadow Palette I love makeup so much — and I find so much joy in having fun with colorful eyeshadow. Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best eyeshadow palettes out there, and I love how this one has both neutral and bold shades. $75 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NIKE Cortez Sneaker The NIKE Cortez sneaker is one of the brand's most recognizable styles. I love the classic red and blue color, but I'm also kind of over it. Anyways, I'm obsessed with the neutral brown NIKE swoosh on this pair. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Madewell Emmett 2.0 Wide Leg Corduroy Pants One of my favorite things in life is buying a new pair of corduroy pants in October. The wide-leg silhouette of these pants from Madewell is so versatile and flattering. $118 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom adidas Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneaker I've always loved the Sambas of my youth, but the black is kind of "been there, done that" for me. However, the navy feels different enough as a fresh and classic addition to my closet. $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Brushed Blazer Coat Found: A blazer that looks chic and actually can keep me warm as the weather changes. $128 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Shiseido Holiday Eyelash Curler When it comes to beauty tools, I live and die for the Shiseido eyelash curler. Yes, it's that good. And this limited edition holiday one is so cute. $24 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom HOUSE OF CB Ariela Ruffle Side Slit Gown I have so many weddings coming up and I need a dress that I can wear again and again. This maroon dress is both timeless and fun. $255 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

