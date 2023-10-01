What Your October Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

Aya Kakeda

Spooky season is finally here! While you’re scouring Amazon for the best fall decor and meticulously planning your Halloween costumes, the stars will be moving and grooving in the sky, bringing a rather...intense vibe to Scorpio season.

When the sun shifts to dark, mysterious Scorpio on the 23rd, the sign is stronger than ever because of a few other planetary placements, says Donna Page, an astrologer based in Atlanta with a graduate degree in counseling psychology. Pluto, the modern ruler of Scorpio, moves direct this month, and Mars, the traditional ruler of Scorpio and the planet of action, also moves into this sign.

“It gives the season more power,” says Page. “It's deep thinking intuition, intensity, and finding the time to get the things done that we are passionate about.” So dust off your combat boots, purple lipsticks, and cauldrons because Hot Witch Autumn is here and in full swing.

Take note of several other important dates this month, advises Page. Venus, the planet that rules all things beauty and pleasure, shifts from fiery Leo into earth sign Virgo, making for a more rational approach to love in all its forms. There are also two eclipses to take note of, a solar eclipse and new moon in Libra on the 14th, and a lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus on the 28th. Basically, it's a busy month!

What does this mean for you? Ahead, Page shares her October 2023 horoscope predictions for each zodiac sign:

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

If you find yourself a little...touchy...this month, Aries, you can thank Mars in Libra. The planet of action is opposite your sign, causing your interpersonal relationships to get potentially prickly. Before you burn others with your fiery side, take a deep breath and try to understand what these people in your life are trying to communicate. Perhaps you are taking things a little too personally, and that's standing in the way of positive relationships with your people.

Luckily, Mars moves into water sign Scorpio later this month, cooling down this tension and redirecting your focus. Consequently, expect to feel more motivated than ever in your professional life. You are finally getting the recognition you’ve been craving at work—take a moment to soak it in and celebrate all of your accomplishments. Maybe even pop some bubbly because work is only expected to get better. The solar eclipse in Libra on the 14th signals a potential change in office place dynamics, so keep your eyes open for any opportunity to move up the ladder—you’re more than ready!

TAURUS (APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

This will be music to your ears, Taurus. October is a month to dig in your heels, and let your stubbornness benefit you as you reinforce boundaries at work and home! The new moon solar eclipse in Libra on the 14th has you thinking about your habits. While you’ve spent the summer luxuriating, it’s time to kick things into gear and find a sustainable organization system at home. Whether you assign yourself a chore chart or a new whiteboard that motivates you to run through your to-do list, this is a time for action and progress.

When the sun enters Scorpio—your astrological opposite—on the 23rd, you’ll find yourself more social than usual. But with these new interactions may come some tensions. While this is not the time to engage in petty arguments (though tempting), don’t be afraid to use your voice and assert yourself. Your unique perspective is needed, even if it’s not popular, Taurus. In your sign, the full moon solar eclipse on the 28th has you feeling reinforced in your confidence. Let your intuition be your guide during this transformational time!

GEMINI (MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

This month brings out both sides of your personality, Gem – so expect to work and play hard this October. While work demands a lot of your precious time and attention lately, make sure your social life doesn’t suffer. Set working hours or other boundaries to make sure you still have “you” time, especially around the Solar Eclipse and new moon in Libra on the 14th. Libra reminds us to enjoy life’s small joys and beauties....embrace this energy as you move through the rest of your month. When the sun enters Scorpio on the 23rd, your focus shifts to physical well-being. Are you meditating, journaling, going to the gym, or whatever other self-care rituals keep you grounded? If not, Mars, the planet of action, and the full moon will motivate you to take action and prioritize your health. At the end of the month, as the full moon in Taurus illuminates on the 28th, it is a great time to escape. Whether you go on a solo trip to a quiet cabin or just take an hour of your day to go on a phone-less walk, make sure to prioritize YOU.

CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

You’re feeling called to your home this month, whatever or whoever that may be. Enjoy time with your family (chosen or blood-related) and make some memories this fall! The pumpkins and apples are not going to pick themselves, Cancer! On the 14th, around the Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Libra, has you feeling contemplative, particularly around a surprising event. Perhaps a family member or friend from the past resurfaces, or you’re simply reminded of an old memory you can now re-examine as an adult. Take your time to process whatever arises in a healthy manner, with lots of self-care and compassion. On the 23rd, when the sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, you’ll find a more harmonious energy. Find the time to do the things you love — whether that’s a dance class, karaoke, or a night in watching Halloweentown. The full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on the 28th shines a light on your career. Are there any networking events or other opportunities you’ve been putting off? The stars point to an interesting career move ahead, so perhaps it’s time to tap into your professional network.

LEO (JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Your social calendar is always pretty packed with swanky events, luxe birthday parties, and the like, Leo, but October is about to turn things up a notch. Prepare to be booked to the brim this month, with lots of to-dos on your work and social calendars. You can thank the Solar Eclipse and new moon in your house of communication on the 14th, which has turned you into a *literal* social butterfly. Enjoy this time, but save some time for yourself toward the end of the month. When the sun enters Scorpio on the 23rd, your attention will shift inward, in particular toward your home. Mars, the planet of action, is also highlighting your home life, so seize the opportunity to spruce things up! The Lunar Eclipse and full moon in Taurus on the 28th shine a spotlight on your work life. If you’ve felt underappreciated, that is all about to change toward the end of the month and into November. Big things, including a possible promotion, are to come!

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Watch your spending this month, Virgo, because you may have an unexpected expense or financial pressure toward the middle of the month. October’s solar eclipse in Libra on the 14th is putting pressure on your finances and resources, causing you to re-examine your budget. Before you get too bogged down in spreadsheets, though, take a look at your innate talents. Perhaps it is time for you to make the moves and finally start that business you’ve been secretly dreaming about for months. Whatever it is, take time to reflect and then take action, Virgo. You have limitless resources – you just have to get out of your own way! The lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus at the end of the month highlight your desire for further education. Sign up for that yoga teacher training, improv class, or coaching program you’ve been eyeing. It’s time to invest in yourself, Virgo!

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

It’s a great month to be you, Libra. You are feeling super confident, and with all the celebrating you’ve been doing this month, why wouldn’t you? You are feeling the love, and that will only continue through October. The solar eclipse and new moon in your sign on the 14th mark sort of a collective birthday for your sign and infuses a powerful burst of energy, encouraging you to take a page out of Madonna’s book and Express Yourself. Rock your style – whatever that is, jeans and a band tee or heels and a mini dress. Venus, your ruling planet and the planet that rules all things beauty and love moves into Virgo this month, allowing you to self-examine more honestly than usual. Use this month to retreat inward through meditation, journaling, or whatever your self-care of choice. During the lunar eclipse in Taurus on the 28th, you’ll be tapping into a more nurturing energy. This is a great time to host friends for a cozy night in, and if you’d like, share all the self-work you’ve been doing this month!

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Happy birthday, Scorpio! This should come as no surprise, but the start of your season will have intense energy. Pluto, one of the rulers of your sign, moves direct on the 10th, bringing you a surge of transformative power to your sign. Two days later, Mars, another ruling planet, enters your sign, revving your drive and determination to the max. This is the time to evolve into the next version of yourself and leave behind any old habits you’ve been working to shed Scorpio. As you approach your next year of life, reflect, especially around the solar eclipse and new moon in Libra on the 14th, about who you want to be and how you want to live your life. When the sun enters your sign on the 23rd, it’s time to put the steps into motion to begin this new life path. No big deal, of course.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Sag, if you’ve been feeling a bit stuck lately, I have good news. October is a big month for you, with changes in your personal and professional life. And prepare to be busy AF. The solar eclipse in Libra on the 14 and the new moon highlights your house of friendships. If you’ve been in a hermit mode lately, this will be your push to get back out there and make some plans with the people you love! Pay attention to who you meet as you’re at your next music festival, wine night, or comedy show. Venus is shifting into Virgo, and with it, a powerful energy in your work life. Who says networking has to be reserved for stuffy work events? This is a great time to network and put yourself out there throughout your day – whether on your morning walk or at the bar at night. You never know what opportunities are right in front of you, Sag. When the sun enters Scorpio on the 23rd, you may find yourself a bit reflective with your birthday season right around the corner. Take this time to set goals for yourself, and perhaps start a little birthday planning! The lunar eclipse in Taurus on the 28th only strengthens this energy, bringing your focus to your daily habits. You’re evolving, Sag, and that’s something to celebrate!

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

It’s your time to shine at work this month, Cap, and luckily, you’re ready! You’ve been putting in the work BTS for months, and it’s likely to pay off in a major way this month, especially around the lunar eclipse and new moon in Libra on the 14th. You may find yourself with a literal pay increase, a new title, or an exciting project that reignites your passion for your industry. Enjoy your moment in the spotlight; you deserve it. While you’re crushing it, remember you don’t have to do everything alone. It is not a sign of weakness to delegate or ask for help, Cap! Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, moves from Leo to practical Virgo this month, sparking a desire to expand your worldview through courses or travel. Explore opportunities to put yourself out there, and shift your perspective, Cap. Think of the full moon and solar eclipse in Taurus on the 28th as a nudge from your social life. While work is important this month, so is a balance of play. Make time to see your besties and have fun during this time!

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

If you’ve been saving travel destinations on Instagram for months...this is month to do something about it. Grab your passport, scan Kayak.com, and get out of town for a bit. The solar eclipse and new moon in Libra on the 14th have travel and expansion on your mind and there is no better way to expand your horizons than by traveling to new places. Put yourself out of your comfort zone on a getaway, even if it’s quick! When the sun moves into fierce Scorpio on the 23rd, along with Mars, the planet of action, the focus will shift to your career. Stand your ground at work, Aquarius. You know your value, and it’s important to assert yourself.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

You may find yourself being a sounding board for your friends, family, and maybe even some strangers this month. The new moon energy on the 14th has a contemplative and empathetic energy surrounding you, and people are picking up on it. While it’s great to help others, ensure you take care of yourself first. Ponder any decisions or goals in your own life before jumping in to help your loved ones, Pisces. When the sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio on the 23rd, you’ll be feeling balanced and clear about what you need to accomplish this month, both at work and in your personal life. Mars, the planet of action, also moves into Scorpio, making you feel more motivated than ever. This is a great time to sign up for a new class and expand your knowledge, whether it’s something related to work or just a field you find interesting (astrology, perhaps?). The lunar eclipse in Taurus only emphasizes your groundedness makes you feel stronger and more capable as you move into November.

