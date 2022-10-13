October Is Black History Month. These 11 Black Authors Should Feature On Your Bookshelf

Hena Bryan / HuffPost UK
·5 min read
(Photo: Anchiy via Getty Images)
(Photo: Anchiy via Getty Images)

(Photo: Anchiy via Getty Images)

All over the African Diaspora, Black authors have written, and continue to write, a wealth of great literature across every genre. To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve curated a list of writers we believe are bookshelf must-haves,

Whether you’re after classic narratives or in search of new stories, we hope these recommendations guide you to your epic next read. Let’s get stuck in.

Octavia E. Butler is predominantly known for her contributions to science fiction, and her niche of blending it with African American spiritualism. From vampirism to post-apocalyptic worlds, Butler’s stories will appeal to readers of quixotic fiction in search of diverse characters. Kindred, a fascinating and horrific novel, tells the story of young 26-year-old Dana, who is repeatedly transported back in time to a 19th-century Maryland plantation, offering contemporary perspective on a crucial moment in Black history.

For readers more interested in stories of the present, Raven Leilani’s literary fiction debut, Luster, is the perfect novel to pick up next. Trailing the life of 23-year-old Edie, a protagonist struggling with the everydayness of finding her place in the world, it’s not only beautifully written, but explores relatable themes such as mental health, financial hardship, sexual empowerment and more.

When it comes to classic voices, Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison, a novel famously credited with altering the shape of American literature, is essential reading. Following the life of an unnamed Black male protagonist living in the American South during the 1930s and 40s, this coming-of-age novel contains intelligent, hypnotic and beautiful writing and explores the realities of a young man struggling with his racial and political identity against the backdrop of racial divide.

If you’re searching for contemporary voices that echo the brilliance of classic writers such as James Baldwin, Richard Wright and, indeed, Ellison, then you must read Things I Have Withheld by Kei Miller, widely known for his excellent novel Augustown, Kei’s poignant and lyrical collection of personal essays positions him as a writer of unique talent and verve. Exploring the many thoughts that Black people withhold from the world, the collection focuses on the Black, female and queer body within the frame of place, space and language, drawing on Kei’s personal experiences as a queer, Jamaican man.

All these reads are bookshelf must-haves – which will you pick first? (Photo: Maskot via Getty Images)
All these reads are bookshelf must-haves – which will you pick first? (Photo: Maskot via Getty Images)

All these reads are bookshelf must-haves – which will you pick first? (Photo: Maskot via Getty Images)

Stories written from the homeland repeatedly deliver readers some of the best prose known to literature, and How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue adds to this catalogue. Set in the fictional village of Kosawa, this David and Goliath story explores themes such as patriotism, resistance, environmental degradation, and most important of all, love. Like Imbolo’s masterful debut, Behold the Dreamers, this novel is a literary experience that tinkers with our understanding of what it means to fight for freedom, not to mention the people and places we call home.

Peace Adzo Medie’s debut novel, His Only Wife, is a book that will inspire a love for new African literary voices. When young, poverty-stricken Afi Tekple marries wealthy businessman, Elikem Ganyo, she expects a life of ease and luxury ahead. However, upon starting her new life as a married woman, Afi is soon to learn that love is never enough. Between the novel’s scandalous plot and engaging characters, Peace establishes herself as a master of humorous contemporary fiction exploring Ghana and Ghanaian culture.

Black authors continue to write stories that help readers better understand Black history. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett is a perfect example of literature that educates in the guise of exceptional modern fiction. Trailing the Vignes twins, Desiree and Stella, the book tells two interweaving stories that follow the sisters as they leave their small southern Black hometown in the 1950s. Stella disappears to start a new life as white-passing, whilst Desiree continues to identify as a Black woman. Years after their separation, Desiree and Stella’s lives intersect again, laying bear how those choices have influenced their current lives. Loosely inspired by Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel Passing, The Vanishing Half showcases Bennett’s intelligence and talent for breathing new life into old stories.

Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah is another book that offers fresh perspective on familiar themes. Taken in its entirety, this collection of 12 dystopian short stories explores Black identity amid the scope of other social issues. Throughout his writing, Kwame displays a flair for creating strange yet captivating characters and settings in daring and poetic fiction that is also hugely digestible. Fortunately, once you’ve experienced the brilliance of these unique short stories, you won’t be waiting long for a novel.

Slave narratives can be uncomfortable to consume. However, The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. feels essential, particularly during Black History Month. This is some dark and upsetting historical fiction that tells the story of Samuel and Isiah, two homosexual slaves who find queer love amid servitude and suffering. Although heavy in its themes, the book expertly explores the sexual exploitation of, and sexual violence against, slaves, while offering a open-eyed commentary on the origins of homophobia within the Black community.

Finally, Heart of the Race by Beverley Bryan (alongside Stella Dadzie and Suzanne Scafe) is a compilation of personal stories and essays detailing the struggles faced by the Windrush generation. This book offers insight into Black women’s experience within the NHS, the British education system, the welfare state, and more. Written by some of the most radical voices of this generation, it’s no surprise the book shines such a keen light on the systemic displacement of Black lives in the UK. If it leaves you wanting more radical non-fiction, read Stella Dadzie’s A Kick in the Belly next.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m