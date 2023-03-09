Octavia Spencer, Amblin Partners’ Kristie Macosko Krieger to Produce Film Adaptation of Donna Hill’s ‘Confessions in B-Flat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amblin Partners has secured the film rights to “Confessions in B-Flat,” with Academy Award-winning actor and producer Octavia Spencer, four-time Oscar-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Aimee Carpenter set to produce.

The 2020 novel, from Essence bestselling author Donna Hill, tells an emotional love story set amid the Civil Rights Movement, following two young people, Anita and Jason, who meet and fall in love despite their clashing political beliefs.

More from Variety

Maya Dunbar (“Ordinary Joe,” ‘Bluff City Law”) is adapting the book for the screen.

Spencer is producing the adaptation via her Orit Entertainment production company, with Carpenter producing under her Marcy Place Productions banner. Executive producers are Brian Clisham and Tara Taylor, with Liz Pelletier serving as co-producer. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners’ president of production, and Mia Maniscalco, SVP of creative affairs, will oversee the project for the studio.

Hill is an American author of romance, mystery and women’s fiction, who has over 90 titles in print and is considered one of the early pioneers of African American romance. Three of Hill’s novels – “Intimate Betrayal,” “Masquerade” and “A Private Affair” – have been adapted for television.

Spencer launched Orit Entertainment in 2019, running the production company with partner and producer Brian Clisham and head of production and development Stephanie Kluft. Projects under the Orit Entertainment banner include the NAACP Image Award-winning anthology series “Truth Be Told,” which began airing its third season on Apple TV+ in January; the Image Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Netflix limited series “Self-Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker”; and the award-winning documentary short “Right to Try,” which premiered on World AIDS Day in 2021.

Story continues

In June 2022, Orit announced an expansive partnership and development deal with ID, Discovery+ and October Films for premium unscripted true-crime content. Titles include the Oregon “Highway 20” docuseries (which examines a stretch of highway where many women and girls went missing or were raped or murdered between the 1970s and 1990s) and the FBI docuseries “Feds.”

Macosko Krieger most recently produced “The Fabelmans” alongside longtime collaborator, Amblin co-founder and chairman Steven Spielberg. The film is nominated for seven Academy Awards including best picture, which marks Krieger’s fourth Oscar nomination. The Golden Globe-winner also produced Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated 2021 musical “West Side Story” and Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film “Maestro,” and executive produced Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and the Emmy-nominated HBO film “Oslo.”

Spencer is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Dunbar is represented by Gersh and Mainstay Entertainment.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.