The OC's Rachel Bilson apologises for split with co-star Adam Brody

The OC's Rachel Bilson recently found herself apologising for her split with her former co-star Adam Brody.

The pair were fan favourites on the show and starred alongside each other in the US drama series as couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen. They were also a couple off screen, dating on-and-off for four years between 2003 and 2007, which is when they called it quits for good.

Yet, thanks to a trio of throwback pictures posted on InStyle magazine's Instagram this week that featured Bilson and Brody as a couple, the actress offered up a jokey apology for their break-up almost 13 years ago in the comment section.

"#rachelbilson and #adambrody's breakup basically ruined high school for us," read the publication's caption, to which Bilson herself replied: "IM SORRY!!!! He fared really well" with a heart emoji.

And she has a great point too.

Brody later went on to marry Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester in 2014 and they share a 4-year-old daughter named Arlo.

Meanwhile, Bilson and Brody enjoyed an impromptu reunion last summer when they bumped into each other at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

This moment was captured on the actress' Instagram, as she posted a blurry selfie of the two.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax," she wrote in the caption, before adding the hashtag #californiaherewecome in reference to one of the lyrics from The OC's theme tune by Phantom Planet.



Oh, the nostalgia.

